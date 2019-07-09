WARRENSBURG — A new CASHSAVER grocery store is coming to Warrensburg.
CAPE GIRARDEAU — Missouri scientists are trying to save the state’s dwindling population of alligator gar, one of the country’s largest and most feared species of fish.
WARRENSBURG — Lightning, rather than fireworks, filled the evening sky on Independence Day, Thursday, July 4, in Warrensburg.
Area artists and photographers, many who are members of Mid-Missouri Artists, were recognized with awards at the annual Ike Parker Memorial Art Show held as a part of Old Glory Days in Clinton as they celebrated our Nation’s Independence.
The 2019 Leeton Queen contest is in the books.
Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson released the names of students eligible for the spring semester president’s list.
Danny Nance
Herbert Lee Nelson, age 82, of Warrensburg, died Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019, at The Kansas City Hospice House and Palliative Care.
Gale Cullur
About eight and a half years ago, I became a father.
The church of today
The First Presbyterian Church will host a special summer worship at 10:45 a.m. each Sunday.
Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports held a County Shotgun Match on Saturday, July 6, at the UCM Trap and Skeet Range.
While Munich, Germany is nearly half a world away from Walton Stadium, former Mule Jaylen Zachery is duplicating what made him the all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards at Central Missouri in the German Football League.
Central Missouri womens bowling will compete under a different conference banner in the 2019-20 season.
The fifth annual MuleBall Masters Golf Fundraiser, hosted by Central Missouri coach Doug Karleskint and Mules basketball team, will be held on Aug. 23. The tournament will be hosted at Mules National Golf Club in Warrensburg with proceeds benefiting the Mules Basketball program.
Monday, July 1, brought a host of changes to the MIAA with Lindenwood and Southwest Baptist officially leaving the conference along with Newman and Rogers State being officially added as associate members for the 2019-2020 season.
CHICAGO — Nearly one-quarter of Americans say they never plan to retire, according to a poll that suggests a disconnection between individuals' retirement plans and the realities of aging in the workforce.
ST. LOUIS — A retired cardiologist, an attorney with a high-profile law firm and a city councilman are among the more than 500 names on applications to sell medical marijuana in Missouri.
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers sharply stepped up their hiring in June, adding a robust 224,000 jobs, an indication of the economy’s durability after more than a decade of expansion.
WASHINGTON — As of June 1, there were 75.5 million hogs and pigs on U.S. farms, up 4% from June 2018, and 1% from March 1, 2019, according to the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
JEFFERSON CITY — Negotiations have failed and attorneys for Missouri and vegetarian food companies want to go back to court over a new law against promoting plant-based food products as "meat."
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Agriculture welcomed Dr. Steve Strubberg as the state veterinarian of Missouri this spring.
Selected items from July 1984
Citizens of Warrensburg, please repeat after me: "The City of Warrensburg prohibits the sale and use of fireworks without an operational permit."
Just two months apart, the governors of Maine and New Jersey signed laws ensuring that terminally ill adults in their states would no longer have to suffer needlessly at life’s inevitable end.
ATLANTA — The flu vaccine turned out to be a big disappointment again.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have underarm odor. I wash daily, use deodorant and change my shirts daily. I use mostly cotton shirts and undershirts. I launder my shirts with soap mixed with bicarbonate sodium (baking soda) to eliminate odor. In spite of all this, deodorants seem to work for few hours and then fade away.
