As symptoms of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) include coughing, fever and breathing difficulty, the hoarding of toilet paper has left many scratching their heads, making memes online and circulating the now-viral hashtag #tolietpapercrisis.
In an interview with TIME magazine, experts suggest panic buying is related to a need to feel in control and comfortable in uncontrollable situations.
“There is comfort in knowing that it’s there,” TIME quoted psychologist Mary Alvord, associate professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the George Washington University School of Medicine, as saying. “We all eat and we all sleep and we all poop. It’s a basic need to take care of ourselves.”
In the TIME article “In the Wake of the Coronavirus, Here's Why Americans Are Hoarding Toilet Paper,” psychologist Baruch Fischhoff, professor in the Department of Engineering and Public Policy at Carnegie Mellon University, said panic buying is related to the nation's slow response to the global pandemic, which left many Americans feeling unprepared and pressured to stock up while coming to terms with unknowns.
“Until very recently, many people heard assurance that this was not a major problem. Then, suddenly, they were told to stock up for an indeterminate period,” he said. “... “If people did not find the food that they wanted, they could buy other food. For toilet paper, there are no substitutes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.