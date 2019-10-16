WARRENSBURG - Warrensburg soccer fell 6-1 to Excelsior Springs on Tuesday, Oct. 15, Warrensburg's childhood cancer awareness night.
The final two minutes of the first half doomed Warrensburg in the MRVC match up.
The home Tigers, trailing 1-0, gave up a penalty kicks for a hand ball in the box and a foul in the box in the 38th and 39th minutes, both of which were converted, to trail 3-0 at the intermission. (The latter goal came with 4.3 seconds left on the clock.)
“It went from a 1-0 (game) to a 3-0 (game) in a matter of minutes,” Warrensburg coach Bryan Olivas said. “I think that was the game changer today.”
Excelsior Springs started a three goals in four minutes streak, finding the back of the net in the 49th minute.
Warrensburg senior Partrick Partee had the lone goal of the night for the home Tigers two minutes later in the 51st minute to make it 4-1.
Excelsior Springs had an answer in the 52nd minute to regain the four-goal cushion then tacked on the final goal in the 65th minute with another penalty kick, their third of the night.
Warrensburg’s Kick Childhood Awareness night featured the Tigers wearing custom jerseys and the field lines painted yellow, the color of childhood cancer awareness.
Warrensburg raised close to $800 through donations and sales of the t-shirt jerseys for The Truth 365, .
“You can do a lot of things with a sport like soccer,” Olivias said. “It’s more than just a game, you can raise awareness. The kids liked it and the parents did a great job on getting it organized.”
“It’s an unfortunate result, but at the end of the day, it’s bigger than just soccer.”
Warrensburg 2, Summit Christian 1
The Tigers needed a goal in double overtime to knockoff Summit Christian.
Senior Carter Bell provided the game-winning goal as he scored both of Warrensburg's goals on the night.
