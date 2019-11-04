WARRENSBURG - The Warrensburg cross country tradition of signing team trophies dates back before Warrensburg coach Creighton Collier was runner for the Tigers and has been kept alive by the success of the program.
“You always know that on the back of the plaque that your name is on there and your name is etched into history,” Collier said.
Warrensburg had plenty of signing to do on Saturday, Nov. 2, as both the boys and girls teams claimed the Class 3 District 7 team titles.
“As a team, this was our goal from the beginning of the season and our athletes stood up and took hold and really accomplished big things today,” Collier said.
Warrensburg’s Tabby Boldt was the top runner on either side as she captured her first individual district title.
“What a blessing this is to participate and have my team so close behind and for all of us to go to state,” Boldt said.
Boldt trailed just behind teammate freshman Emma Gebbia coming into the final mile as the duo packed up to pace each other.
“It was more of a strategy,” Boldt said. “Having someone to pace me is a lot better for the type of runner that I am,”
The junior put the hammer down in the final mile, cruising to the title with a time of 20:12.5 and her third trip to the state meet.
“The last mile,” Boldt said she knew she was on track to win her first district title. “I knew Emma was running at the bottom of her tank because I could just feel her pace slow down.”
Gebbia came in fifteen seconds off Boldt’s pace, taking the runner-up individual finish with a time of 20:27.8, still almost 30 seconds faster than the rest of the field.
Senior Rylee McLaughlin logged a time of 21:15.5 to finish seventh. Sophomore Allie Griffiths came in two sports behind McLaughlin in ninth with a time of 21:25.8 and freshman Adriele Wiederhoeft rounded out Warrensburg’s team score of 25 with a 13th place finish, clocking in at 22:16.9.
All five Lady Tigers claimed All-District honors by finishing inside the top 15.
Notre Dame de Sion finished in second place as a team with 56 team points.
The Tigers claimed their district title with a team score of 49, beating out Pleasant Hill for the top spot.
Sophomore Drew Belardo was the top Warrensburg boys runner, finishing in second place in a time of 17:24
“That was my goal coming in (to finish second),” Belardo said. “I knew coming in that Landon (Fatino) from Pleasant Hill was really good, so I was going for second.”
Junior Cooper Palmer came in just off Belardo’s pace, taking fourth in 17:48.2.
Senior Timothy Richner notched a top-15 performance, claiming 11th in 18:21.4 while junior Garrett Shepherd took 15th in 18:25.3.
Belardo, Palmer, Richner and Shepherd all claimed All-District medals for their performances.
Junior Logan Shaw just missed the All-District cutline, taking 17th with a time of 18:27.5 to finish off the Tigers team score.
Warrensburg will run at the Class 3 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Gans Creek cross country course in Columbia. The girls races is set to start at 11:30 a.m. while the boys race is pencilled in for 12:35 p.m.
