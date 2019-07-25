The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released their 2019 All-Academic Teams and All-Academic Individuals on Tuesday, July 23. Both the Mules and Jennies teams were honored along with 22 student-athletes.
There were 209 programs who made the All-Academic team list with UCM accounting for two of them. Teams must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. The Mules team GPA was a 3.18 and the Jennies a 3.62, which was the second-highest team GPA among 130 women's teams.
In order for individuals to qualify as a Division II All-Academic Team member, they must sport a cumulative 3.25 GPA while hitting an NCAA DII automatic, or provisional qualifying mark during the indoor or outdoor season. This year there were 11 Mules and 11 Jennies who made the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team.
The Mules won both the MIAA Indoor and Outdoor Conference Championships this year.
Mules
Brent Alumbaugh - Long Jump, Triple Jump
Trent Davis - Decathlon
Cain Fowles - Javelin
Garrett Francis - Decathlon, Heptathlon
Christopher Goodwin - Long Jump, Triple Jump
Jan Jansky - Pole Vault
Brad Jenkins - Triple Jump
Dalton Lewallen - Shot Put
Nathan Liby - Hammer Throw
Trey Miller - Decathlon, Heptathlon, High Jump, Long Jump
Jacob Weber - 4x400m Relay
Jennies
Baylie Bellin - Hammer Throw
Ashlan Burton - Shot Put, Discus, Hammer Throw
Mariah Elmore - 4x400m Relays
Audrey Fisher - Long Jump, Triple Jump
Alex Foote - 4x400m Relay
Cassie Jennings - Pole Vault
Haley Lindenbusch - High Jump
Callie Ruffener - Pole Vault
Emily Thole - 4x400m Relay
Cynthia Togom - 3K, 5K
Madi Wulfekotter - Pole Vault
