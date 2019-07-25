The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released their 2019 All-Academic Teams and All-Academic Individuals on Tuesday, July 23. Both the Mules and Jennies teams were honored along with 22 student-athletes.

There were 209 programs who made the All-Academic team list with UCM accounting for two of them. Teams must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. The Mules team GPA was a 3.18 and the Jennies a 3.62, which was the second-highest team GPA among 130 women's teams.

In order for individuals to qualify as a Division II All-Academic Team member, they must sport a cumulative 3.25 GPA while hitting an NCAA DII automatic, or provisional qualifying mark during the indoor or outdoor season. This year there were 11 Mules and 11 Jennies who made the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team.

The Mules won both the MIAA Indoor and Outdoor Conference Championships this year.

Mules

Brent Alumbaugh - Long Jump, Triple Jump

Trent Davis - Decathlon

Cain Fowles - Javelin

Garrett Francis - Decathlon, Heptathlon

Christopher Goodwin - Long Jump, Triple Jump

Jan Jansky - Pole Vault

Brad Jenkins - Triple Jump

Dalton Lewallen - Shot Put

Nathan Liby - Hammer Throw

Trey Miller - Decathlon, Heptathlon, High Jump, Long Jump

Jacob Weber - 4x400m Relay

Jennies

Baylie Bellin - Hammer Throw

Ashlan Burton - Shot Put, Discus, Hammer Throw

Mariah Elmore - 4x400m Relays

Audrey Fisher - Long Jump, Triple Jump

Alex Foote - 4x400m Relay

Cassie Jennings - Pole Vault

Haley Lindenbusch - High Jump

Callie Ruffener - Pole Vault

Emily Thole - 4x400m Relay

Cynthia Togom - 3K, 5K

Madi Wulfekotter - Pole Vault

