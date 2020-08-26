UCM seniors awarded WILS fellowships

West-Central Independent Living Solutions fellowships, each $1,500, were awarded to University of Central Missouri seniors Katherine Kucera of Chesterfield and Alexis Butler of O’Fallon.
The Dave DeFrain Fellowship is open to UCM seniors studying in a field of social work or human services.
The DeFrain Fellowship was established in 2016 and is named in honor of WILS past Board member and Board president Dave DeFrain, who is also a retired director of the Department for Academic Achievement at UCM.
"You can learn all your life but it is how you use that knowledge in the betterment of others that make the difference, at WILS I can start my journey toward that goal,” Kucera said.
WILS collaborates with the UCM Department of Social Work to select candidates to participate in an interview and application process with WILS’ Associate Executive Director and program supervisors.
Recipients participate in a 480-hour practicum which includes case management, professional development and other special projects with WILS staff.
“I am blessed to have been given the opportunity to be a fellow for WILS during my last semester at UCMO,” Butler said. “I hope to gain the knowledge and skills needed to further my social work career and empower people with disabilities to live independently.”
