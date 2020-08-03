JOHNSON COUNTY — Heavy rains fell throughout Johnson County, leading to a number of water rescue incidents and causing flooding and water damage to businesses and private residences.
Rain fell Thursday evening, July 30, into Friday morning, July 31, following several showers throughout the week.
The National Weather Service reports that Johnson County experienced a total of 15 inches of rainfall the week of July 27.
Johnson County Emergency Management Agency Chief Deputy Cassidy Poteet said several roadways throughout Johnson County experienced flooding such as Route E, Division Road and 151st Road.
Poteet added that JCEMA has received reports of flooding in areas such as Cave Hollow and had not received any reports of property damage resulting from the storm as of Friday morning.
Poteet said flooding near Skyhaven, the University of Central Missouri airport, was measuring about 9.5 inches.
The UCM campus experienced flooding in several buildings but the university states damage is considered minimal as of Friday morning.
The Warrensburg Fire Department reported it did responded to several weather-related incidents Thursday and Friday, but no water rescue incidents were reported.
The Johnson County Fire Protection District reports it responded to several weather-related and water rescue incidents.
The JCFPD responded to an incident and was later cancelled July 31 in the 1800 block of Southwest Highway 2 where multiple subjects were removed from a vehicle in floodwater.
A JCFPD water rescue boat was deployed July 31 in responding to the 200 block of Southwest 200 Road where one subject was rescued from a vehicle after driving through high water.
A rescue boat and diver were deployed July 31 in responding to the 300 block of Northwest 501 Road where one subject was rescued from a vehicle after it stalled while submerged in floodwater.
JCFPD personnel entered water July 31 in the 700 block of Northeast Highway E to rescue one subject from a vehicle after it stalled while submerged in floodwater.
The JCFPD was cancelled July 31 while responding to the 100 block of Northeast 175 Road for a stalled vehicle submerged in floodwater, after a subject found their own way to safety.
The JCFPD responded July 31 to the 200 block of Northeast 151 Road where four subjects were rescued from floodwater after a vehicle was washed off the roadway down a flooded river. A rescue boat was deployed and rescued the subjects who were clinging to trees approximately 150 yards down river from the roadway. Video of the incident is available to view on the JCFPD Facebook page.
The JCFPD, with assistance from the Concordia Fire Protection District, deployed one rescue boat Aug. 1 in the 1000 block of Northeast 1075 Road where one subject was rescued after a vehicle became submerged in floodwater.
“The common denominator in all of these incidents was people attempting to drive through flooded roadways,” Captain Joe Jennings said. “The principle of turning around and not drowning comes into play here. Someone is not only risking their own life when attempting to drive through floodwater, but our water rescue personnel are then placed into danger when they respond. We cannot stress to everyone enough to ‘turn around, don’t drown.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.