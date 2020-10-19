WARRENTON — Molly Nicas said that the result — a 3-1 loss to Fort Zumwalt South in the Class 4 District 4 championship game Saturday at Warrenton — wasn't ideal but, it wasn't the major takeaway from the last game of the season.
After all, the junior catcher said she knew the Tigers had plenty of positive moments up until the final at-bat.
"Coming into this game, our mindset was to string along hits," Nicas said. "We wanted to pick each other up and that's what we did going into the seventh inning. Our energy in the dugout was great. Even though we didn't get the score we wanted, we helped each other out on the field and that's what it's really all about."
Down three runs, Warrensburg (14-9) loaded the bases with none out but could only get a run on a RBI infield hit by junior pitcher Emma Kreisel.
The three stranded runners in the final inning brought the total to 10 for the game. Three times, in the second, fifth and the seventh, the Tigers stranded the bases loaded.
Warrensburg coach Ali Jo Rogers said she was pleased the team gave its all in an effort to win a district title for the first time since 1996.
"This team has a lot of fight they've always fought this entire season," Rogers said. "Our upperclassmen, they stepped up and they played a big role in taking leadership. It was a good season. I'm really proud of them for making it to this championship game. It's been years ago that they made it to a championship and won. We gave ourselves plenty of chances. We just couldn't get that timely hit."
Fort Zumwalt South, the district's top seed, scored single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings to build its lead. The runs came on an error, a RBI double by Cadence Dempsey and a solo home run by Amanda Olivas.
South senior centerfielder Halle Benskin, who scored the first two runs, said that scratching out runs against a very good Warrensburg pitcher in Kreisel meant a lot.
"I had some really hard at bats and my goal was just to get on because it was important so they could drive me in," Benskin said. "I was trying to get hits but it turned out to be just fine because I got the walks and they drove me in. It was amazing today. We played defense really well, so coming through with the runs felt great."
Sophomore Sydney Kill earned the win while junior Cassidy Avery pitched three innings for the save.
Nicas went 2-for-3 while Kreisel went 2-for-4 and drove in freshman Myla Laws in the final inning.
While the loss stings, Nicas said that first being in the game and then being in a position to win in the final inning said a lot about the team. The catcher lamented the fact that both of her hits came early in the game when the Tigers didn't have runners in scoring position.
"I was just too early on the ball," Nicas said. "I just didn't get solid contact on them. I'm so proud of this team, we all work together so much. We work well on and off the field. It just means so much to all of us that we can get this far. It's just been a dream of ours just to even get this far."
