KANSAS CITY — Moving ahead with the recently created MIAA Community Culture Task Force, the association announced the appointment of 13 members to the task force.
Eleven MIAA institutions are represented with at least one member on the task force and representing the University of Central Missouri is Track and Field Assistant Coach Kurtis Brondyke.
The task force will serve as an advisory group to the conference office, focused on the goals in the MIAA strategic plan which will look to achieve ways to celebrate diversity and identify resources for member institutions to enhance diversity and inclusion in intercollegiate athletics while identifying strategies to create first-class, family-friendly events that reflect the values of the association.
Brondyke is in his sixth season as an assistant coach and his eighth at UCM having spent two years as a graduate assistant coach.
Brondyke is the Mules and Jennies primary jumps and multi-event coach and is charge of the team's recruiting efforts.
Since arriving at UCM in 2012, Brondyke has helped coach 22 All-Americans in the multi-events in seven years.
Brondyke is one of two coaches serving as members of the task force.
The group consists of five athletic administrators, four student-athletes, two faculty members and two coaches.
The MIAA Strategic Plan highlights that the Association wants to assert the value of equitable participation and treatment of men and women in intercollegiate athletics through its structure, programs, legislation and policies with members striving to conduct events within a respectful, welcoming and family-friendly environment.
"I am proud and excited to help lead the MIAA Community Culture Task Force," Community Culture Task Force Chairperson and Washburn Assistant Athletic Director Britt Lauritsen said. "The MIAA has set the standard in Division II and has consistently brought its 'A Game' to every initiative it has undertaken. Especially now, it is incredibly important to continue to meet and exceed the 'A Game' standard as we navigate opportunities to grow and evolve in our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. From the conference office to campus administrators to all of our student-athletes, it is time for all of us to work to effect a positive change in this area."
Task Force members were selected through a nomination process to the conference office.
