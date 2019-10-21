Central Missouri Jennies volleyball got back into the win column Saturday, Oct. 19, with a convincing sweep of Emporia State (25-19, 25-11, 25-15). The Jennies led the entire way for the first two sets, before going on a run late in the third for the win. UCM moves to 14-6 this season and 8-3 in the MIAA.
The Jennies raced out to a 15-5 lead in the first set before needing to hold on. The Hornets outscored the Jens 13-5 to get to within two, 20-18. UCM scored two straight to open up a four-point lead, 22-18, and took set one, 25-19.
It was all Jennies in set number two. They scored the first three points and led the entire way. A 13-7 stretch put UCM on top 22-10 and they cruised to a 25-11 win. The Hornets gave the Jennies eight points on attack errors. A block from Rylee Neigenfind and Audrey Fisher was the final point for UCM.
UCM made it a clean sweep with a 25-15 win in set three.
Central Missouri hit .272 for the match while the Hornets were just up over .100 at .109.
UCM scored 51 points while the Hornets managed just 36.
The Jennies landed six aces and had just one error hitting.
Lierz led the offense with 12 kills and hit .407. She also added six digs, three blocks and a service ace.
Fisher hit .474 for the match with nine kills and no errors. She picked up four blocks as well.
Aubree Bell finished a kill shy of a double-double with nine kills and 20 digs.
UCM has now won seven straight against Emporia.
Central Missouri opened the weekend with a 3-1 (22-25, 27-25, 19-25, 23-25) loss to No. 4 Wasburn on Friday, Oct. 18, ending a four-match winning streak.
The Jennies will return home for the start of a three-game homestand. Central Missouri take on Pittsburg State at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.
