WARRENSBURG — University of Central Missouri Trap and Skeet Club President Eliot Hercules is working on rebuilding the UCM shooting team back up after the team disbanded in 2015.
When Hercules took over the position of club president, he noticed there had been more than 40 requests from those who had been interested in joining the club that had all been denied by the five-man team that had come before him.
"They were pushing other people out to try and let it just be them and pay for all of their own expenses, which is the complete opposite of how I'm running the club now," Hercules said.
Faculty advisor Jeremiah Robison informed Hercules that he would need eight students who would like to be a part of the club in order to restart the student organization.
Hercules said he was able to find enough interested students and the club was back in operation around late 2017/early 2018.
Since then, Hercules and other members of the club have worked to spread the word on campus that the organization is there and open to whoever is interested.
Hercules said this initially proved to be a challenge as he found many UCM students were not aware the university had either a shooting range or shooting team.
Hercules said last semester, there were about eight active club members who would practice at the range every week.
This semester, Hercules said the team now has between 10 and 15 members who participate every week with about 22 members on the total roster.
Hercules added that with funding provided by Midway U.S.A., the team has been able to build the club up again as well as participate in competitions.
Hercules said the club had planned on traveling to compete in established competitions the previous semester, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to cancellations of a number of events.
However, some of the completions switched to virtual formats where participants shot their targets at their local facility and sent in their scores to be judged.
Hercules said the club's shooting seasons take place in the spring and fall with national competitions taking place in March.
Hercules said the club is focusing on trap and skeet shooting at the moment but hopes to take part in sporting clays events in the future.
Hercules added that while the team wants to build up its competitive ventures, he also wants the club to be welcoming to anyone wanting to get started in the sport.
Hercules said shooting sports can sometimes be an expensive activity to participate in, but he is using the club to make sure he can help allow whoever is interested in the activity take part by lowering the costs of rounds and gun rentals as well as offering free gun storage in safes at their range.
"The goal of this club is to reduce the cost however possible and reduce the bar of entry into shooting sports," Hercules said. "The entire point of this club is to help new shooters interested in shooting sports break the ice, come try it out and get involved at the least cost possible."
Practices take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.
The UCM Trap and Skeet Club makes use of the UCM Trap & Skeet Range, 454 E. Division Road in Warrensburg.
Hercules added that the range is also available to members of the public from 3 p.m. to dark Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
The range only accepts cash or checks and charges $5 per round for trap or skeet targets and $6.50 for a box of 12 gauge ammo.
Those interested in joining or getting more information about the UCM Trap and Skeet Club can contact Hercules at ejh00320@ucmo.edu and 314-372-5722 or click the UCM Trap and Skeet page under the "Activities" section at mycentral.ucmo.edu.
