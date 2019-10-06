The historic Chile Pepper Festival race held in Fayetteville, Arkansas and hosted by the University of Arkansas was very kind to Central Missouri Cross Country Saturday morning. Both the Mules and Jennies set a number of PR's on the day in the 31st annual race.
The Jennies, competing in the Division II race, took a third place team finish. Cynthia Togom was the first to cross the line for the Jennies and the race, running a personal-best 17:28.5. Togom was roughly 15 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. The Jennies were the only team with three individuals in the top-10 in the team scoring. The second place overall individual was competing unattached and did not count towards team points. Risper Mengich was fourth overall and third in team scoring running a personal-best 18:00.8. Mariah Elmore was 11th overall, 10th in team points. She also set a new personal-best in 18:32.
Behind Elmore, Makenzie Stucker ran 19:08.8 to finish 31st overall. Kenzie Bergman completed the top-five running a personal-best 19:41 and placing 51st. Overall, seven of the 10 Jennies set a new 5K cross country PR. In addition to the four above, Hannah Rodina (20:03.6), Sami Skibell (20:06.5) and Sam Simpson (22:01.4) all ran personal-bests.
The Mules also enjoyed a fine morning. Running against a number of Division I teams, they finished 13th overall and were fourth among Division II schools. Just like the Jennies, seven Mules ran personal-best times. The Mules came alive late in the race as their top three finishers all moved up more than 20 places in the final 2.5K of the 8K race.
Gideon Kipon led the Mules on this day. He becomes the third Mules in as many races to cross the line first for UCM. Kipon set a personal-best running 24:46.9 and placing 36th. That was the fastest 8K time for the Mules this season. Finishing just a few seconds apart were Ben Sporleder and Denzel Kiptoo. Sporleder was 85th running 25:30.2 and Kiptoo 92nd in 25:36.2 for a PR.
Nick Victor and Jared Mentz rounded out the scoring for the Mules. Victor ran 25:42.8 and placed 106th while Mentz ran a personal-best time 26:16.5 and was 143rd. Also joining those who ran PRs were Mason Marshall (26:28.4), Alex Philipps (26:47.8) and Larry Kimutai (27:16.8).
Oklahoma Baptist was the women's team winner scoring 76 points, just 18 more than the Jennies. The University of Texas was the team winner on the men's side.
Both teams will be racing again next Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Gary Stoner Invitational, hosted by Central Methodist in Fayette, Missouri.
