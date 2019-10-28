Central Missouri Jennies bowling made it to the Championship match in bracket play at the McKendree Bearcat Invitational on Sunday, Oct. 27. After going 9-1 the first two days, the Jennies were the No. 3 seed and won two matches to get to the finals.
Sunday in bracket play, the Jennies defeated No. 4 seed Maryville in six games and upset No. 1 seed and host McKendree in five games. UCM lost the first game against the Bearcats before winning the next four, the final game by just five pins.
UCM then squared off with No. 2 seed Nebraska in the championship match and took them to seven games, but fell 4-3. The two teams traded wins until game seven with UCM winning games 1, 3 and 5.
The team playing in the right lane won all seven games. As the higher seed, Nebraska got its choice of lanes in both games one and seven and selected the right one in game seven.
During the first two days of the tournament, UCM went 4-1 in Baker matches and 5-0 in traditional matches. Friday, Oct. 25, started with UCM defeating Augustana, Tusculum and Valparaiso. The Jennies rolled a 1,038 against Tusculum, its highest game of the day.
Moving over into traditional matches, the Jens were a perfect 5-0. They defeated St. Francis (Brooklyn), Alabama A&M, Prairie View A&M, Wisconsin-Whitewater and Nebraska. The Jennies averaged 2.14 pins in the match against Prairie View A&M, their highest of any match this weekend.
For the weekend, UCM totaled 12,707 pins in 67 games for an average of 189.7. Individually, Katey Furze finished in fourth place averaging 206 per game and knocking down 1,030 pins. Tatum Ruffalo also had a top-10 finish knocking down 990 pins with an average score of 198.
This weekend, the Jennies are back in action at the JayHawk Invitational which will take place in Topeka, Kansas.
