In the NCAA Division II Showcase game of the week, Central Missouri defeated Central Oklahoma 2-1 in a top-25 showdown on Jennies Field on Sunday, Oct. 13. Makayla Toth was responsible for both Jennies goals and now leads the MIAA with 13 on the season.
In the 16th minute, Kassie Newsom found Toth to give the Jennies an early 1-0 lead.
Both the Jens and the Bronchos recorded six shots in the first half while the keepers made two saves each.
A free kick in the 78th minute set up UCO's game-tying goal as Monika McGee was able to get her head on Kelsie Eason's ball form midfield.
Toth scored her game-winning goal in the 81st minute off another Newsome assist.
The Bronchos controlled the majority of possession in the high-intensity second half. UCO totaled nine shots in the final 45 minutes to finish with 15 total, outshooting the Jennies by seven.
Toth's lead the UCM offense with four shots and two goals. Three of her four shots came on goal. With the two goals today, Toth breaks into the top-10 of UCM's single-season goal scorers with 13. Previously tied second in the program's career goals, the junior forward becomes the official runner-up with 40 career goals. Jada Scott owns the Jennies record with 67 career goals.
Toth's 13 goals is also now tied for first in the MIAA and second in Division II.
Newsom assist both goals against the Bronchos while also recording a shot on goal.
Jennies keeper Lindsey Johnson and defenders Allysa Gann and Skylar Drum played the entire 90 minutes and held the league's offensive leaders to just one goal.
The now 10-1-1 Jennies return to action on Friday, Oct. 18 to take on Fort Hays State. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. in Hays, Kansas,
