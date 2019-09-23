Ruffalo scores twice in Jennies 3-1 victory over Northwest Missouri State

The No. 8 Central Missouri Jennies soccer team picked up a 3-1 victory on Friday, Sept. 20, in their 38th meeting with Northwest Missouri State.
Freshman forward Macy Ruffalo put the Jennies on the board early in the match, scoring unassisted in the third minute.
Less than 10 minutes later it was Ruffalo scoring again in the 11th minute, this time with the help from Kassie Newsom and Makayla Toth.
The Jennies third and final goal came off the foot of a Bearcat, as NWMU scored an own goal.
The final goal of the match was scored in the 76th minute by NWMU's Bri Wawiorka, assisted by Taylor Wolfe.
Ruffalo lead UCM with two goals, totaling four points.
Nine different Jennies recorded a shot in today's match. Newsom finished with the game-high of four shots, followed by Toth and Ruffalo with three each.
UCM keeper Lindsey Johnson only faced one goal at the net, which she saved.
The Jennies advance their lead in the all-time series against the Bearcats to 31-3-4.
The UCM defense held the Bearcats at only two shots on goal and one corner kick.
Ruffalo now has three goals on the season, the second-most for the Jennies.
Toth now leads the Jennies with three assists this season.
