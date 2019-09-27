No. 18t Central Missouri will be on the cusp of its first 4-0 start under coach Jim Svoboda and first perfect start through four games since 2009.
The Mules welcome Washburn to Walton Stadium at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27.
The Ichabods enters the game 1-2 coming off an overtime loss to Fort Hays State, 41-38
The Mules are 6-1 against the Ichabods under Svoboda, with the lone loss coming last season, 28-21. UCM had the ball on the final possession of the game, but two incomplete passes in the final 15 seconds gave Washburn its first win in the series - led 27-19-1 by UCM - in nine years.
UCM offense vs. Washburn defense
The Mules are putting up unfathomable numbers through the first three games of the season.
Central Missouri is averaging 603.3 yards per game - the best mark nationally by 36 yards, 50.7 points per game - fourth best nationally
Senior quarterback Brook Bolles has been the catalyst for the offense, throwing for 1,023 yards - fourth best nationally - and 12 touchdowns, the second most in Division II.
Bolles top two targets sophomore Shae Wyatt and junior Zach Davidison both rank nationally in yards per catch with Wyatt checking in at No. 2 and Davidson at No. 3. Davidson is coming off a career-night against Missouri Western, catching three touchdown passes for 225 yards.
Junior Koby Wilkerson leads the Mules in rushing with 208 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Devante Turner has 140 yards and one score on the year.
The Washburn defense has given up an average of 35.3 points per game and 435.7 yards of offense to its opponents.
Defensive back Kevin Neal Jr. leads the defense with 8.7 tackles per game which is fifth in the league.
UCM defense vs. Washburn offense
For one half, the UCM defense showed what was capable under coordinator BJ Campbell. The Mules shutout Missouri Western and held the Griffons to just seven first downs, forcing four 3-and-outs and 129 yards in the first 30 minutes of action in week three.
The Griffons would go on to score 45 points in the second half, gashing the Mules defensive unit for 414 yards.
Central Missouri has limited to teams to an average of 27.3 points per game and 380 yards of offense.
The Mules have just three turnovers to their name thus far, all coming by fumble recovery.
Linebacker John Embrey leads the team in tackles with 18. Sophomore Caleb Hentges ranks second with 14 tackles.
Javon Kirks’ two sacks on the season rank sixth in the MIAA.
The Washburn offense is helmed by Mitch Schuring, son of head coach Craig Schuring. The junior signal caller has thrown for 697 yards on the year and seven touchdowns to six interceptions.
The Ichabods turn to a pair of true freshmen to lead its rushing attack. Taylor Peters has amassed 187 yards through his first three games and two touchdowns. Percy Mitchell accounts for four scores and 69 yards.
Odds and Ends
Central Missouri has scored in the last 303 games, a streak that dates back to week three of the 1991 season.
Saturday also includes family weekend, with the Elliott Student Union having inflatables on hand for children in the southwest corner of the stadium from noon until the end of halftime.
