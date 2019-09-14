Taking on their first ranked opponent of the season, Central Missouri Jennies Soccer suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of No. 25 Minnesota State-Mankato on Friday, Sept. 13.
There was plenty of action throughout the first half. MSU held a 10-8 shot advantage at the half and both goaltenders had three saves.
Early in the first, Nayeli Gallo had two shots on net that were saved by Mavericks goaltender Alexa Rabune.
Nearing the end of the period, Minnesota State broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the 41st minute. Tia Martin scored putting the ball in the lower left corner off an assist from Molly Riley.
The Jens had another opportunity as the half ended, but Kelsey Mueller's shot in the final seconds sailed wide right.
Six minutes into the second half, the Mavericks made it a two-goal game when Brynn Desens scored with an assist from Alesha Duccini.
The second half saw much fewer shots than the first, only six for each team and just one on net each.
UCM got some pressure late in the game with shots from Gallo and Kassie Newsom, but Rabune was there to make the save on Newsom.
Each team was able to get off double-digit shots with MSU-M leading 16-14. The Mavericks also led in shots on goal, 5-4.
In a fairly clean game, only nine fouls were called, five on the Mavericks and four on the Jennies.
Minnesota State got off one more corner kick than UCM, 3-2.
Jennies oalkeeper Lindsey Johnson faced five shots and made three saves.
Nayeli Gallo had a team-best five shots with two coming on net.
The Jennies still lead the all-time series with MSU 7-5-2.
Central Missouri will remain in Mankato, Minnesota as the Jennies will play a neutral site game against No. 18 Bemidji State at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.
