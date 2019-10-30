No. 9 Central Missouri had their offense rolling Tuesday evening, Oct. 29, at the Multi. The Jennies down Missouri Western in straight sets 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-22) to improve to 17-6 this season and 11-3 in the MIAA.
The Jennies never trailed in set one on their way to a 1-0 lead with a 25-19 win. They got on top early, 7-3, but MWSU made it close with a 4-1 run and getting to within one, 8-7. From there, UCM scored five straight points with three kills from Hannah VanBuskirk. The Griffons got to within two on a couple of occasions, but no closer. Sydney Lierz ended the set with a kill. The Jennies hit .514 for the frame with 19 kills and just one error.
Missouri Western started things early, grabbing a 5-2 lead. The Jennies though rallied with six straight points, five kills, to take an 8-5 advantage and force a Griffon timeout. UCM extended their lead to as much as eight, 24-16, and went up 2-0 with a 25-18 win. VanBuskirk landed six kills while Offerdahl assisted on 14 of 15 team kills.
Central Missouri appeared to be in control midway through set three, but MWSU wasn't going away quietly. The Jennies led 11-6 and 14-11 before the Griffons made their comeback. Down by three, Missouri Western scored six of seven to take a 17-15 lead. UCM answered though with six straight points to turn the two-point deficit into a four point lead, 21-17. Sitting on match-point at 24-18, Missouri Western had one more rally in them. They scored four straight to get to within two, 24-22, but Hannah Engelken ended the match with a kill.
The Jennies offense was strong all night hitting .307 and landing 49 kills in three sets. The Griffons had some big kill numbers as well with 42, but hit .190.
UCM doubled up the Griffons on service aces and blocks 4-2.
Both team defense's were impressive digging up attacks with the Jennies totaling 59 and the Griffons 54.
UCM sided out 68% of the time in the first two sets and 54 in the third, while the Griffons averaged 50% for the three sets.
VanBuskirk picked up a game-high 16 kills while Lierz had a double-double with 11 kills and 10 digs.
Ally Offerdahl passed out 40 assists and added 10 digs.
Engelken chipped in seven kills, Rylee Neigenfind six - Neigenfind eclipsed 500 career kills in the win - and Audrey Fisher five.
Central Missouri will start its four-game road trip at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at Fort Hays State. The next night, Saturday, Nov. 2, the Jennies will have a top-ten battle in Kearney, Nebraska, taking on the No. 2 Lopers at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.