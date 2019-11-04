No. 9 Central Missouri Jennies volleyball rolled into Kearney, Nebraska, on a five-game winning streak for a top-10 match-up with No. 2 Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday, Nov. 2. The Jens were competitive for the first two sets, but fell in three, 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-11).
The Jennies opened up the match scoring four of the first five points for a 4-1 lead. The Lopers fought back and tied the match at eight before taking their first lead, 12-11. UNK continued to push the lead and got up five, 18-13 to force a Jennies timeout. UCM got back to within two near the end of the set, 23-21, but the Lopers scored the final two for a 25-21 win.
The Jennies again took an early lead in set two, 5-3, before the Lopers went on a 5-0 run to take an 8-5 lead.
The Lopers never lost the lead again.
Trailing 17-11, the Jens went on a 7-2 run to get to within one, 19-18, but that’s as close as they came. Nebraska-Kearney scored two to push the lead to three, and won by five, 25-20.
Jackie Storm opened set three with a service ace and a 1-0 Jennies lead. Things started out tightly contested tied up at eight-all.
That’s where things fell apart and the Lopers scored 17 of the final 20 points for a 25-11 win to take the match.
The Jennies struggled hitting .076 while the Lopers were at .233. UNK also hit 10 more kills than the Jennies, 44-34.
The Jennies .076 attack percentage is just their second time this season hitting under .100.
Central Missouri is 3-7 this season against ranked opponents.
The Jennies will be on the road once again this week, taking on Central Oklahoma on Friday, Nov. 8, and Newman on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Central Missouri 3, Fort Hays 1
The Jennies secured their fifth straight win on Friday, Nov. 1, defeating Fort Hays State 3-1 (25-18, 25-18, 24-26, 25-17).
Central Missouri led from the get-go in sets one and two. The opened up a 5-1 lead to start the match. Ally Offerdahl had a service ace on the very first point and four Tiger errors gave the Jens the lead. The Tigers got to within three a handful of time, but no closer as the Jennies five of the final seven points for a 25-18 win.
The Jennies again never trailed in set two, on their way to another 25-18 win.
Set three was a nail biter with 12 ties and six lead changes. Trailing 6-4, the Jennies scored five straight to take a 9-6 lead, helped out by three straight Tiger errors.
The Jennies still lead 18-16 looking for the sweep when Fort Hays scored five straight for a 21-18 lead. UCM tied things at 23-23 and 24-24, but the Tigers got a kill and service ace to win set three, 26-24.
The Tigers carried that momentum into the start of set four taking an early 8-3 lead, but a 10-2 Jennies run gave them their first lead since 1-0, 11-10.
After FHSU tied things at 11, the Jens scored seven straight, getting four kills and a service ace along with two Tiger errors for an 18-11 lead and never looked back.
The Jennies hammered home 54 kills in this one while hitting .232 for the match. They held the Tigers to just a .146 attack percentage and 45 kills with 19 errors.
