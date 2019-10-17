No. 9 Central Missouri volleyball traveled to Maryville looking to avenge an early season loss to No. 14 Northwest Missouri State and did just that on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The Jennies swept the Bearcats in three sets (25-20, 25-14, 25-18) to even up the season series at one game apiece and move to 13-5 on the season, 7-2 in the MIAA.
The match didn't get off to a great start for the Jenniess as Northwest scored the first five points, forcing a UCM timeout. It didn't take long for the Jennies to get back into it though, scoring seven of eight and claiming a 7-6 lead. The Jennies still had a one-point lead, 14-13, midway through the set, when three straight kills, two from Rylee Neigenfind and one from Aubree Bell gave UCM their largest lead, 17-13 and forced a Bearcat timeout. Northwest clawed back, tying the set at 19, but couldn't retake the lead. Kills from Hannah Engelken and Sydney Lierz along with a service ace from Bell put UCM back on top, 22-19, and the Jens went on to win set one, 25-20.
After the two teams started out trading points in set two, the Jens rattled off four straight to take a 7-3 lead and never looked back. They pushed their lead to 10, 16-6, on a Bearcat attack error and rolled to a 25-14 win to take a 2-0 lead in the match. UCM hit .342 in the frame.
The Jennies again took an early lead in set three and maintained that to a sweep of the Bearcats. UCM scored four straight, taking a 6-4 lead and led the rest of the way. They pushed their lead to a set-high seven, 21-14, before going on to win 25-18, getting back-to-back kills from Audrey Fisher and Sydney Lierz to end the match. The Bearcats hit -.027 in the set with nine attack errors and three service errors.
The Jennies dominated the Bearcats in nearly every facet of the game. They hit .277 while Northwest could only muster a 0.79 attack percentage.
While UCM hit 44 kills to 13 errors, Northwest had 30 kills with 20 errors.
UCM held a small blocking advantage, 8-4, and a service ace advantage of 4-3.
Defensively, UCM picked up 63 digs to the Bearcats 48.
Bell landed 12 kills and came up with 12 digs while hitting .321.
Engelken hit .526 with 11 kills and three blocks.
The Jennies have now won four straight matches for the first time this season.
Central Missouri will stay on the road to take on another top-25 opponent. The Jennies will travel to Topeka, Kansas to take on Washburn on Friday, Oct. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.