Four different Jennies scored in No. 7 Central Missouri’s 4-0 shutout over Northwest Missouri, led by Madi Poertner, who had two of the Jennies four goals.
UCM wasted no time beginning their scoring drive. Just 127 seconds into the first half, Makayla Toth connected with Macy Ruffalo’s head to give the Jennies the early advantage.
The Jennies took a 2-0 lead in the 33rd minute with Kassie Newsom off an assist by Haley Freeman.
The final goal of the first half was off the foot of Madi Poertner in the 42nd minute, assisted again by Freeman.
Only two Bearcats were able to get shots off in the first 45 minutes while six different Jennies accounted for their eight first-half shots.
In the 68th minute, Poertner booted one from beyond the 18, scoring her second goal of the match from a Maria Wilder assist.
UCM outshot Northwest 23-8 with 11 of the Jens shots falling on goal.
Ruffalo’s and Newsom’s goals were each their fourth on the season.
Freeman led the Jennies in assists with two. This was the junior’s third-straight match recording as assist.
With two assists today, Freemann becomes the MIAA leader with nine assists on the season.
Poertner’s goals were the freshman’s first collegiate goals in her career.
Central Missouri started the weekedn with a 1-0 win over Missouri Western on Friday, Sept. 27.
After 76 minutes of scoreless soccer, Freeman found Newsom from about five-yards out as the Jennies gained a 1-0 lead.
Newsom led the Jennies offense with five shots, two on goal, and one goal.
The Jennies (7-1, 1-0 MIAA) return to action Friday, Oct. 4 against Northeastern State. The MIAA match is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.