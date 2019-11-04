No. 4 Jennies soccer claimed the 2019 MIAA Champions on Friday, Nov. 1, taking down Missouri Southern 2-1 on the road - the program's 11th MIAA regular season championship.
The Lions were the first to score in the 27th minute as Sarah Tatum found the back of the Jennies net.
The remaining minutes of the first half remained scoreless. The Jennies out shot MSSU in the first 45 minutes 15-6.
Kassie Newsom tied the match in the 58th minute off an assist from Allysa Gann.
In the final 10 minutes, Makayla Toth dribbled past the Lions defense and scored the Jens game-winning goal, unassisted.
UCM out shot the Lions 24-14.
Newsom's goal was her seventh of the season. Newsom is now ranks second for the Jenneis and fifth in the MIAA with 22 points on the season. Her seven goals also ties for sixth in the league.
Gann's assist to Newsom was the senior defender's first assist this season and in her career.
Keeper Lindsey Johnson recorded seven saves protecting the Jens goal.
The Jennies are the only team in the MIAA without a league loss.
Central Missouri 3, Missouri Western 2
Central Missouri picked up its seventh-straight MIAA victory with a 3-2 win over Missouri Western on Sunday, No. 3.
Just two minutes, five seconds after kickoff, Nayeli Gallo found Macy Ruffalo for first goal of the match.
In the 31st minute, Kelsey Mueller's corner kick curved into the Griffons goal to grant the Jennies a 2-0 advantage.
Taylor Schwartzkopf was able to put MWSU on the board before heading into the half. Schwartzkopf scored in the 41st minute with help from Makenzie Billings and Kylie Mathis.
The Jennies out shot the Griffons 17-2 in the first half.
Just 10 minutes into the second half, Ruffalo found the back of Missouri Western's net for her second goal of the match, this time being assisted by Makayla Toth.
The Griffons were able to score again in the 81st minute as Claire Meyers found Billings.
Central Missouri recorded a new season-high of 26 shots against the Griffons.
The Jennies also tied their season-high of 14 corner kicks in a single match.
With a conference record of 9-0-1, UCM is the only MIAA team without a league loss. They have one MIAA match-up remaining.
Central Missouri ranks 10th in Division II with a winning percentage of .912.
The Jennies increase their lead in the all-time series against MWSU to 27-1.
The now 15-1-1 Jennies wrap up the regular season with a final MIAA match-up against Fort Hays State (10-4-2, 6-2-2 MIAA). The match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in Hays, Kansas
