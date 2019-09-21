Central Missouri volleyball began MIAA play on the road on Friday, Sept 20 with the No. 12 Jennies taking down Missouri Western in four sets, 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-11, 25-21). UCM moves to 6-3 on the year and 1-0 in the MIAA.
UCM got off to a huge start scoring five of the first six points in set one. Jackie Storm started it with a service ace. The Jens then got kills from Audrey Fisher, Ally Offerdahl and another ace from Storm. Leading 8-6, the Jennies pushed the lead to 13-6 with a 5-0 run. They got the lead to 10 on a pair of Griffons attack errors for an 18-8 lead. With a 24-18 lead Missouri Western scored five straight, but Aubree Bell landed her fifth kill of the set for a 1-0 lead.
Set two started off close tied at 6-6. That's when Missouri Western used a 6-0 run to take a lead. While the Griffons never lost the lead, the Jennies did come back to tie the frame at 17. Missouri Western scored three straight for a 20-17 lead and held on, 25-21.
The third set was all UCM. The Jens stormed out of the gate scoring the first four points. They lead for the entire frame, pushing the lead to 18-8 on an ace from Abby Skrastins. UCM scored five of the final six points, getting a kill from Rylee Neigenfind for a 2-1 lead.
Central Missouri again raced out to an early lead, 4-1, but the Griffons went on a 8-2 run to take a 9-6 lead of their own. The Jennies came back to tie at 14 and at 15 before Missouri Western scored twice more for a 17-15 lead. UCM scored four straight thanks to three straight MWSU attack errors. After a long rally gave UCM a 22-20 lead, the Griffons called a timeout. The Jens kept the lead and kills from Neigenfind and Ally Offerdahl ended the match 3-1 in favor of the Jens.
The Jens had a great night hitting .268 while holding MWSU to a .193 attack percentage.
UCM's defense came out with 69 digs while the Griffons had 55.
Central Missouri landed 14 more kills than the Griffons, 58-44.
Service also played a role as the Jennies scored eight aces to the Griffons two. Missouri Western also had eight service errors.
Sydney Lierz led the Jennies with a game-high 13 kills. She hit .524 for the match.
Audrey Fisher finished with 10 kills and three blocks. She hit .588 landing all 10 kills without committing an error.
Central Missouri is now 84-7 against Missouri Western all-time.
The Jennies are home for the first time all season at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, hosting. No. 15 Northwest Missouri State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.