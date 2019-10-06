A battle of AVCA top-25 teams lived up to its billing Friday night, Oct. 4, in Warrensburg. The No. 13 Jennies and No. 4 Nebraska-Kearney battled to five sets with the Lopers able to sneak out of Warrensburg with a 3-2 win (25-18, 21-25, 22-25, 25-15, 9-15).
UCM broke a six-all tie in set one with four straight points, helped out by two kills from Hannah Engelken and forced a Loper timeout. UNK fought back and tied the set at 14-apiece before another 4-0 Jennies run put them right back on top,18-14. Central Missouri led the rest of the way and Rylee Neigenfind put the match away with a solo block. Sydney Lierz landed six kills and UCM hit .273 in the frame.
The Lopers took the next two sets, winning by a combined seven points. The Jennies in set two jumped out to an early lead, 7-2, looking to go up 2-0. But an 8-1 run by the Lopers gave them a two-point edge, 10-8. The Lopers continued to pad their lead and despite four straight UCM points near the end of the set, UNK tied the match at one with a 25-21 win.
Set three started out similar to the second. The Jennies got on top with a 7-4 lead, but it quickly evaporated. The Lopers scored four straight, getting two service aces from Julianne Jackson, and led 8-7. From there, the Lopers went on an 11-4 run and pushed their lead to eight, 19-11. The Jennies weren't done though and crawled back into the set, getting to within two, 23-21, on a UNK attack error. Following a Loper timeout, UNK got kills from Mary Katherine Wolfe and held on for a 25-22 win.
There was no stopping the Jennies in set four. The set was tied at five before UCM turned on the jets. The quickly built a 21-12 lead, outscoring Nebraska-Kearney 13-4. They cruised to a 10-point set win, 25-15. The Jennies hit .424 in the set with 18 kills, while the Lopers scored just four kills with four errors.
The Jennies win forced a decisive fifth set. Though played to just 15, set five saw more ties than any other set, six of them in total with two lead changes. The Jennies led 5-3 early on, but the Lopers scored four straight to flip the script to a 7-5 Loper lead. With UNK leading 9-8, a call that went the Jennies way was challenged by the Loper bench. After the officials determined the point needed to be replayed, the Jennies point was taken off the board and UNK was able to pick up the point on the replay. Instead of being tied at nine it was now a 10-8 UNK lead. Nebraska-Kearney never lost the lead after that and went on to take the set and match, 15-9.
There were moments of Jekyll and Hyde for the Jennies. They hit .254 for the match and scored 82 points, but were undone by 41 errors.
UCM's offense bested the Lopers 67-49 in kills and .254-.170 in attack percentage. UNK entered the night fourth in the NCAA in opponent hitting percentage at .077. The Jennies .254 attack percentage tonight is the highest of any UNK opponent this season.
Both teams ratcheted up the defense. The Lopers put back 11 blocks and UCM nine. The Jennies scooped up 88 digs and UNK 77.
The whole match saw a total of 22 ties and nine lead changes as things were tense for most of the match.
Lierz picked up a double-double with 20 kills and 14 digs.
Also with a kills-dig double-double was Aubree Bell. She scored 14 kills and 13 digs.
Ally Offerdahl passed out 55 assists and came up with 19 digs.
