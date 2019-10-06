No. 7 Central Missouri soccer picked up their second league win Friday, Oct. 4, on the road, defeating Northeastern State 3-1.
Makayla Toth score the first goal of the match in the 18th minute off a pass from Haley Freeman.
Both the Jennies and the RiverHawks went into the half with five shots, three falling on goal.
NSU's lone goal of the match was scored in the first three minutes of the second half off a deflection from Jennies keeper Lindsey Johnson.
Tied 1-1, Lindsay Edmonds answered the RiverHawks, scoring her first collegiate goal in the 52nd minute off another Freeman assist.
In the 59th minute, Toth scored her second goal of the match, this time being assisted by Kassie Newsom.
The Jennies out-shot NSU 14-13 with each team finishing with seven shots on goal.
With two more goals, Toth now has nine on the season. The junior forward is UCM's leading scoring and is tied for second in the MIAA for most goals scored.
Now leading the MIAA in assists, Freeman has eight on the season and has recorded an assist in the Jens last four matches. This was also Freeman's second-consecutive match recording two assists.
The MIAA Goalie of the Week, Johnson, finished with a season-high of six saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.