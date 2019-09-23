No. 8 Central Missouri Soccer didn't seem to mind the multiple rain showers throughout their 6-1 victory over Missouri Southern on Sunday, Sept. 22. The Jennies offense, lead by Makayla Toth, Kassie Newsom and Haley Freeman, out-shot the Lions 24-5.
UCM's offensive leader, Toth, was able to get a touch on a Freeman corner kick to score the first goal of the match four minute into the match.
Less than five minutes later Toth scored again, this time off an assist from Kelsey Mueller in the ninth minute.
The Jennies dominated the first-half possession and the Lions went into the half without a single shot on goal.
Just 25 second into the second half, Newsom scored her first goal of the season, unassisted.
Also scoring her first goal of the season was Maria Wilder off an assist from Frankie Ross in the 66th minute to improve the Jennies lead 4-0. The goal is the sophomore's fourth of her career.
MSSU's Brianna Marquez saved the Lions from a shutout, scoring unassisted in the 84th minute.
In the 88th minute, Newsom scored her second goal of the match with another Freeman assist. Jennies lead the Lions 5-1.
After assisting two Jennies, Freeman scored a goal of her own just 54 seconds after Newsom's second goal. UCM's wins 6-1.
Toth, Newsom and Freeman totaled three points each for the Jennies.
Toth's two goals today give her the team-high of seven on the season. Toth also recorded the match-high of seven shots. Toth also passed Becky Lackey for career goals scored, moving into seventh all-time with 34 career goals.
Newsom's two goals are the sophomore transfer's first as a Jennie. Newsom recorded six shots, all falling on goal to lead the Jennies in shots on goal.
Freeman finished with the match-high of two assist. Freeman now has three goals and three assist this season.
UCM's 24 shots and 14 shots on goal are the most the Jens have recorded so far this season.
The Jennies defense held the Lions to just five shots, two of which were on goal.
UCM advances their lead in the all-time series against MSSU to 22-8-3.
The Jennies stay in Warrensburg this week as they prepare to face more familiar squads, Missouri Western on Friday, Sept. 27 and Northwest Missouri on Sunday, Sept. 29.
