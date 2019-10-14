Mules picked to finish middle of the pack in preseason polls

KANSAS CITY — Central Missouri mens basketball was picked to finish sixth in the Coaches Preseason Poll and seventh in the Media Preseason Poll.
“You learn quickly in the MIAA and college basketball in general you don’t pay much attention to preseason rankings,” Central Missouri senior Matt Wilkinson said. “It’s good for us, it’ll do nothing but fuel us.”
The Mules tallied 96 points in the Coaches Poll and 140 points in the Media Poll.
Central Missouri’s roster features eight returners and eight newcomers. Returners include Daniel Ferris, Michael Winger, Gavin Pinkley and Wilkinson.
The Mules added four junior college transfers, two Division I transfers, a freshman and an addition from the football team in the offseason.
“We wanted to address a couple areas in recruiting and we felt like we did,” Karleskint said. “One of those was just bolstering our athleticism, especially on the perimeter, and we feel like we did that.”
The two Division I transfers include Garrett Luinstra from Kansas and Kendale Hampton from Youngstown State.
Luinstra appeared in 10 games for the Jayhawks last season as a freshman.
The junior college additions are Dyllan Robinson, Tristen Hull, Koray Gilbert and Joshua Greer.
The lone freshman basketball recruit is Dre Sorrells, a two-time state champion with Grandview High School.
Shae Wyatt will join the Mules once the football season wraps up. The star receiver is second on the team with 531 yards and six touchdowns. He held basketball offers from Hastings College, Doane University and Wayne State coming out of high school.
“The thing I am worried about right now is our experience in the league,” Karleskint said. “They are experienced basketball players, but it’s a different deal in the MIAA. We are trying to get those guys to realize how hard you have to play not only on a night-to-night basis.”
The large addition of fresh faces will change how the Mules offense looks as UCM will look to push the tempo on teams this season.
“We are way more athletic, so we are putting in an offense that is more suitable for our personnel,” Wilkinson said. “We are going to be able to get up and down the floor. We are looking to play a little different, a little faster.”
Central Missouri will need to find a way to replace the production of Jakob Lowrance, who managed to average 12.6 points per game during his senior year while hampered by a knee injury.
“You hate to see (Lowrance) go, but without him, we’ll be able to play a little bit faster now and I think we’d be stupid not to,” Karleskint said. “We ran our offense through him last year and with his knee injury, it took him awhile to get down the floor.”
Central Missouri opens its season at home on Nov. 9 against Southwest Minnesota State.
