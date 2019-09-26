Central Missouri's cross country teams are off to fast starts in 2019. After the Jennies cracked the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) top-10 regional rankings, the Mules joined them this week.
The Jens come in at number seven this week, in the poll that came out on Wednesday, Sept. 25, while the Mules are ranked eighth, their first time being ranked this year.
The two teams competed this past weekend at the Greeno/Dirksen Invitational hosted by Nebraska. The Jennies placed fifth among 16 teams and were the top non-Division I school. The Mules placed eighth among 18 teams.
For the Jennies, who before last week hadn't been in the region's top-10 since the preseason of 2013, this is their second straight week in the rankings. They are joined by Missouri Southern, Pittsburg State and Nebraska-Kearney from the MIAA in the top-10.
The Mules have been ranked at least once in seven out of the last eight seasons and this is the fourth consecutive year UCM has appeared in the rankings. The last time they were ranked was the preseason of 2018 when they ranked seventh.
Both squads are off until next weekend when UCM travels to Fayetteville, Ark. to compete in the annual Chile Pepper Festival hosted by the University of Arkansas.
