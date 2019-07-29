Mules, Jennies basketball rank Top 10 in attendance

Central Missouri Basketball continues to be one of the hottest tickets in Division II. For the 2018-19 season, both the Mules and Jennies were in the top-10 nationally in average attendance per game.
For 15 games, the Mules ranked sixth drawing an average crowd of 1,795 per game. The defending champion Jennies were seventh with an average of 1,488 in 11 home contests.
For total numbers, the Mules and Jennies combined for 43,295 fans at the Multipurpose Building in 2018-19.
In both men's and women's basketball, the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) led Division II in conference attendance. MIAA games averaged 1,283 fans for 202 men's games and 1,053 fans for 204 women's games, the only Division II conference to average more than 1,000 fans for both men's and women's games. Four of the top-10 men's teams in attendance were from the MIAA and five of the top-10 on the women's side.
