WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri Mules Football scrimmage scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 against Washburn has been canceled.
The Ichabods recently had an outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases and after contact tracing to possibly infected players, Washburn will not have enough players at various positions to play in the game after the quarantined waiting period of 14 days.
UCM stated out of a concern for the safety of everyone involved, the game has been canceled and no make-up date will be set.
