Mules Football player Eric Czerniewski to be inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD — Former Mules football player Eric Czerniewski will be among the next class of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Czerniewski is one of four individuals along with two teams who will be inducted at the annual Football Luncheon presented by Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Company to be Oct. 20 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex East Wing.
Czerniewski played four years as a quarterback at UCM.
Czerniewski won the 2010 Harlon Hill Trophy as the top player in Division II, the only player in UCM history and from the state of Missouri to win the award.
He was a First Team All-American by every publication, the National, Regional and MIAA Offensive Player of the Year and set the then NCAA-II record with 5,207 passing yards his senior season.
He led the nation in touchdown passes (46), total offense (5,203) and set 20 school records that season.
He threw for more than 300 yards 10 times during 2010 season and finished his career fourth all-time in Division II with an MIAA record 12,847 passing yards.
He set MIAA single-season records for passing yards, completions (447) and TDs (46).
He was a three-time All-MIAA honoree, was MVP of the Cactus Bowl Division II All-Star Game, and a four-time MIAA Academic Honor Roll member.
He also earned First Team Academic All-District honors and won the Vernon Kennedy Award as UCM's Top Male Senior Student-Athlete.
He was inducted into the UCM Hall of Fame in 2016.
Prior to playing at UCM, Czerniewski also had a prep career at Montgomery County High School.
He led his squad to the 2005 Class 2 State Championship and a state runner-up finish.
He ended his high school career as the state's all-time leader in pass attempts (1,236), completions (775), yards (11,557) and touchdowns (140).
Those also being inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame are:
- Terry Metcalf – St. Louis Football Cardinals
- Scott McCaulley – Branson radio
- Missouri Southern 1972 National Championship Team
- Midway High School coach Larry Burchett
- Midway High School Football Program
Those looking to attend the luncheon can purchase a ticket for $50 in advance or $60 at the door. A sponsorship table of eight is $400 and a head table ticket is $100. Both the sponsorship table and head table tickets include an autographed poster and recognition in the printed program.
For more information regarding tickets and sponsorship information, call (417) 889-3100.
