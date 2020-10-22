WARRENSBURG — University of Central Missouri Mules football will return to campus for one game as part of a two-game exhibition for the 2020 fall season.
The Mules will host Washburn Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. at Walton Stadium and then travel to Maryville Nov. 21 to take on Northwest Missouri at 3 p.m.
For the home game on Nov. 14, fans will be allowed to watch the game in person, however, only approximately 3,000 tickets will be available as only 25 percent of the stadium capacity will be utilized adhering to COVID-19 restrictions.
Everyone in attendance must wear facemasks and use social distancing when seating in the bleachers.
Tailgating will not be allowed and there will not be a Mule Train event prior to or following the game.
There will be no charge for tickets and further details regarding attendance and ticket availability for both Mules games will be forthcoming.
For fans unable to attend, both games will be broadcast free to view on the MIAA Network.
The home game on Nov. 14 against Washburn will also be broadcast live on 98.5 The Bar and streaming on warrensburgradio.com with the voice of the Mules Greg Hassler calling the action.
In Maryville on Nov. 21, the game will be broadcast on KOKO 1450 and at warrensburgradio.com.
"Like most football programs, we have experienced a myriad of challenges the past seven months attempting to establish some semblance of a plan moving forward," Mules Football coach Jim Svoboda said. "Considering how goal-oriented coaches and athletes typically are, the unknown, reboots and constantly moving targets has really stretched the ability to stay focused. Fortunately, things have settled down enough for us to consider having some outside competition which we have all been craving. Consequently, we are excited about the opportunity to get back on the field against two of the best programs in MIAA the past 20 years, Northwest Missouri and Washburn. While there will be a few modifications from a normal game, it will be chance for the kids to compete and a preview of some very talented players that love the game."
UCM and its opponents will be tested for COVID-19 weekly, per NCAA resocialization rules.
UCM also has a daily COVID screening process.
The two games will not count for any school records or coaching records as the three teams have entered into an agreement to have starters play the first half and then have reserves play the remainder of the game.
Central Missouri/Northwest Missouri/Washburn schedule:
Nov. 7 – Northwest Missouri at Washburn – 3 p.m.
Nov. 14 – Washburn at Central Missouri – 3 p.m.
Nov. 21 – Central Missouri at Northwest Missouri – 3 p.m.
