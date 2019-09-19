Central Missouri mens golf shot the best third and final round of the Northeastern State Classic to win the tournament with a total team score of -15, 837.
It was another 90-plus degree day out at the Muskogee Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The Mules completed the first two rounds of the classic at -10 with a first-round score of 285 and a second round of 273 to total 558. UCM entered the final round in second place, two strokes behind Arkansas Tech. UCM beat out Arkansas Tech in the final round 279 to 283, winning the invitational by two strokes.
This is the third time the Mules have won the NSU Classic with the previous wins coming in 2009 and 2013. The Mules team score of 837 is the second-lowest championship score in NSU's 21 year run of hosting the tournament.
Matt Hoemann and Thomas Henson were each one of five golfers to finish with a total score of -5, 208, and tie for third. Through the first two rounds, Hoemann was the Mule's top-scorer with a -3, 139, while Henson came in third on the team with a -2, 140. Hoemann was two-under in his final round, recording back-to-back rounds at -2, 69. Henson recorded the second-best UCM score of the tournament in the final round with a -3, 68. Henson and teammate Nick Westrich and lead the tournament with 41 pars.
Both Ian Barnes and Westrich shot even in their final round. Barnes, the Mules final top-25 finisher, was three-under after shooting a 139 on opening day, which featured 36 holes, and his final round of 71 gives him a total score of -3, 210. Westrich finished a total score of +1, 214.
Sam Parrott recorded a seven-stroke improvement on opening day from his +3, 74 in round one and a -4, 67 in the second. One too many bogies in Parrott's third round put him four over, totaling a final score of +3, 216.
Hoemann, Barnes and Parrott each finished with 10 birdies for UCM while Hoemann was the only Mule to record an eagle.
Golfing as an individual for the Mules was Drew Eaton. Eaton finished even after round one and then finished his second round three over. Again, Eaton shot three-over in the third round to finish with a total score of +6, 219.
Mules golf will return to action Monday, Sept. 23-24 to complete in Missouri Southern's Fall Invitational in Monkey Island, Oklahoma.
