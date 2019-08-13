Central Missouri men's basketball continues to bolster its roster with transfers. The Mules announced the addition of Garrett Luinstra, a 6-foot-2 guard from Lawrence, Kansas and will have three seasons of eligibility for the Mules.
Luinstra spent the 2018-19 season as a member of the Kansas University men's basketball team and appeared in 10 games for the Jayhawks, including the NCAA Tournament win over Northeastern.
"Garrett is a fantastic addition to our program," Central Missouri coach Doug Karleskint said in a press release. "He played in a great high school program, a great summer program, and obviously comes to us from one of the top programs in all of college basketball. We're excited to have him at UCM.
Prior to playing at Kansas, Luinstra was a prep star at Lawrence Free State High School. As a senior, Luinstra set the school record for points in a single season (456) while leading the Firebirds to the 6A state championship game. Luinstra was honored as a first-team all-state selection and Sunflower League Player of the Year as a senior, averaging 19 points per game.
"He's tough," Karleskint said. "He has the ability to put the ball in the basket, but he's also a good playmaker who makes his teammates better. And he's a great young man. We're thrilled to add him to our 2019 class."
Luinstra adds to an already highly touted recruiting class that includes two 6-7 forward's in Dyllan Robinson of Des Moines Area CC, and Tristen Hull of Highland CC, D1 transfer guard Kendale Hampton of Youngstown State, freshman guard Dre Sorrells of Grandview High School and junior transfers Koray Gilbert from South Plains (Texas) Community College and Joshua Greer from Motlow State Community College.
