WARRENSBURG — University of Central Missouri Mules Basketball Head Coach Doug Karleskint welcomed transfer student Cameron Hunter to the Mules for the 2020-21 season.
Hunter is a 6’3 180 lb guard transferring from Division I North Dakota State University. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Hunter comes from a highly successful high school program Olathe East High School in Olathe, Kansas and played for Grassroots Legend and Skill Developer Victor Williams of TEAM YOBO and The Victor Williams Basketball Academy (VWBA).
Hunter started his collegiate career at NDSU as a red shirt in 2016-2017.
The following season, 2017-18, Hunter averaged 27 minutes per game, averaging 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game and was chosen by the league’s coaches to the Summit League All-Newcomer Team.
In 2018-19 Hunter missed 11 games due to injury but returned to help lead NDSU to a Summit League Conference Title and NCAA Tournament appearance averaging 6.8 points, four rebounds and shot 40% from 3-point range.
In 2019-20 Hunter helped the Bison to their second straight Summit League Conference Title (25-8, 13-3 in conference) and a berth in the NCAA Tournament before it was cancelled for COVID-19 concerns.
Hunter started 12 of 33 games but was fifth on the team in minutes played.
He averaged 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and shot 80.5% from the free throw line and 40% from 3-point range.
“Hunter brings an immense amount of leadership and experience playing on back-to-back Summit League Champions while also winning his 2019 March Madness First Four game then eventually losing to Duke in the NCAA 1st round,” Karleskint said. “Hunter is a two-way player on the court. He is an extremely athletic combo guard that is a High IQ and Intense defender, very quick & fast getting downhill with the ball and creating for teammates and gets to the free throw line often where he shoots a high percentage. Hunter has the ability to knock down open jumpers, he rebounds the ball at a high rate and has a basketball IQ that I was looking for in an impact player of his caliber. We are very fortunate to have signed Cameron Hunter. We felt as a staff that he was a difference maker and Mule fans will love his energy, passion and leadership.”
Hunter said he chose UCM because, “It feels like home and they accepted me for who I am off the court and on the court. They gave me shot when everyone else doubted me. They know how to win and will compete for not only an MIAA Conference Title, but a national title as well.”
