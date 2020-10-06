WARRENSBURG — University of Central Missouri Head Baseball Coach Kyle Crookes has announced the rearranging of his coaching staff moving forward.
Assistant Coach Alex Backhaus will serve as the recruiting coordinator as well as a positional/catching coach. Backhaus is in his fourth season with the Mules baseball program. He's primarily worked with position players where he's coached numerous All-MIAA selections including All-Americans Mason Janvrin and Erik Webb in 2019.
Returning for his third season with the Mules is Ty White. White was the Mules graduate assistant coach the last two years. White remains on staff as an outfield and baserunning coach. White played two years at Crowder College before transferring to Arkansas State. He helped out with the outfielders and recruiting his first two years at UCM.
Also returning is former Mules pitcher Ethan Westphal. Westphal was on the Mules pitching staff in 2016, helping UCM to an NCAA Division II World Series appearance. In his one season at UCM, Westphal started 14 games going 11-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 103 strikeouts. He threw two complete-game shutouts and was named to the MIAA First Team and an All-Region pitcher. Following his time at UCM, Westphal pitched professionally for three seasons, two in the Colorado Rockies organization and one year for the Lake Erie Crushers in the Frontier League. After his playing days were finished, Westphal joined the staff at Simpson College for the 2019 season. He will serve as a pitching coach for the Mules.
The Mules will also have two new graduate assistant coaches. Conor Behrens who was with the Mules in 2019-20 as a student coach comes back as a graduate assistant.
Joining UCM for 2020-21 is Alex Cox. Cox was an assistant coach at Highland Community College prior to UCM. He also played two years at Pratt Community College and two at Fort Hays State. At Highland, Cox served as an assistant for four years helping the Scotties to 54 wins. He also coached 18-and-under Next Level Baseball in 2015 and 2016. As a pitcher at FHSU, Cox was a team captain in 2015 as a senior. He totaled 31.1 innings on the mound, mostly as a reliever, and picked up two wins.
