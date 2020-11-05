For the first time since March 8, University of Central Missouri athletics took part in competition. The Mules and Jennies Cross Country teams raced in Wichita, Kansas, against six other MIAA teams at the Newman Team Championships.
The Jennies were the first to go off and took second place in the 6K race. UCM finished with 52 points, just two behind race winners Northwest Missouri.
Leading the Jennies were Cynthia Togom and Mariah Elmore who finished back-to-back in second and third place. Both set new personal-bests for 6K with Togom crossing the line in 21:33.3, 6.1 seconds behind the winner and Elmore running 21:50.5.
Running in her first race at UCM, Lilian Busienei also finished in the top 10, placing 10th and running 22:36.5.
Kenzie Bergman was a spot behind Busienei for 10th. She placed 11th and also ran a personal-best 6K time of 22:48.3.
Claire Myers was the final scorer for UCM finishing in 26th place and running a PR time of 23:49.9. Kimberlee Sewester (23:59.8) and Sami Skibell (24:01.1) rounded out the top seven. Skibell's time was also a personal best.
The Mules finished in third place with 98 points. Nick Victor led the way taking third place running 25:07.0, a personal best for the 8K race.
Also setting a personal best was Zach Adams who placed 17th overall and ran 25:56.0, his first time going below 26 minutes in the 8K and a new PR by 51 seconds. Denzel Kiptoo placed 30th for UCM running 26:27.4.
The rest of the Mules top seven all finished within nine places of each other. Aaron Westhoff set a personal best running 26:38.4 and placing 36th. Behind him was Alex Kirk (26:47.5) in 40th place, freshman Matthew Sullivan (26:58.1) in 43rd place and Mason Marshall (27:01.2) in 45th place.
On the women's side, Northwest Missouri was the team champion scoring 50 points. The Bearcats' Delanie Dykes was the individual champion running 21:27.2. For the men, Nebraska-Kearney scored 30 points to win the meet. Northwest Missouri had the men's individual champion as well as the women's with Jhordan Ccope winning by 16 seconds in 24:50.
