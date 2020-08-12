WARRENSBURG — University of Central Missouri Basketball continues to be one of the top selling tickets in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).
Both the Mules and Jennies were in the top-10 in Division II in average attendance for the 2019-20 season with the Jennies ranking seventh averaging 1,551 fans per contest and the Mules eighth with 1,670 fans per game.
The Mules and the Jennies helped out as the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) was once again the highest attended conference in Division II.
For the 12th straight season, the MIAA led all Division II conferences in both men's and women's basketball attendance.
Average attendance for women's games was its highest in the league since 2016 and men's games since 2017.
Additionally, the Jennies MIAA Tournament Championship game against Emporia State had the highest single-game attendance in Division II women's basketball in 2019-20 drawing 6,455 fans.
