MIAA Week Two - Bearcats, Gorillas remain unbeaten, Fort Hays upset again

The second week of MIAA action saw three teams move to 2-0, a six-year streak end and the second-straight wupset of a ranked team.
Thursday Sept. 12
Missouri Southern 38, Lincoln 14
The Lions secured the first win under head coach Jeff Sims and Missouri Southern’s first road win since 2013 by sandwiching the Blue Tigers 14 points between runs of 21- and 17-unanswered points.
The bulk of the final 17-points came from back-up quarterback Sean Kelly. The senior, who started much of last season for the Lions, ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter including an 89-yard touchdown run to set the final score at 38-14 in relief of starter Jacob Parks.
Parks threw for 200 yards and a score on 12 of 21 passing.
Lincoln got both of its scores in the third quarter on touchdown passes from Chancellor Johnson to Tori Hicks.
Missouri Southern lead 21-0 at halftime behind Parks’ touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown from Dalton James, who finished with 72 yards on 14 carries, and a pair of field goals from Paul Wolff.
The Lions outgained the Blue Tigers 522 to 271 in the win.
Missouri Western 28, No. 25 Fort Hays State 17
The Griffons are proving to be the giant killers in the MIAA, knocking off a ranked Tiger team for the second straight year in an encore to nearly knocking off No. 7 Northwest Missouri State.
Fort Hays scored the opening points of the night on a chip shot field goal by Dante Brown only for Missouri Western to rattle off three touchdowns to lead 21-3 at halftime.
The Tigers scored late in the fourth quarter to cut the game to 21-9, but Markell Smith put the game on ice for the Griffons with a six-yard touchdown run. Fort Hays’ comeback bid ran out of time after scoring with 2:18 left as Missouri Western recovered the onside kick.
Griffon’s quarterback Wyatt Steingerwald completed 17 of his 29 passes for 197 yards and two scores, connecting with Damen Wheeler Jr. and Kyle Berry for the scores. Devon Holmes hauled in 7 receptions for 70 yards as the Griffon’s leading receiver.
Smith and Shamar Griffith each tallied as rushing touchdown as Missouri Westerned gained 177 yards on the ground.
Missouri Western held Fort Hays to just 14 rushing yards. Tigers quarterback Chance Fuller finished 23 of 49 for 333 yards and two scores.
Fort Hays’ bid at a third straight MIAA title and playoff berth are in jeopardy with its first 0-2 start in six years.
No. 21 Central Missouri 70, Northeastern State 7
The Mules put an end to the game just two plays into the game with a 60-yard touchdown from Brook Bolles to Shae Wyattt and kept putting up points from there. UCM tallied 592 yards offense, clearing the 500 yard mark for the second straight week.
Central Missouri’s defense held the Riverhawks to just 166 yards and 4 of 17 on third down.
Central Oklahoma 28, Nebraska-Kearney 23
A fourth quarter comeback helped keep the Bronchos from falling to 0-2 as UCO scored three times in the final 10 minutes to secure a come-from-behind win in Kearney.
The Lopers fell behind 7-3 in the first quarter, but a touchdown by Darrius Webb in the final minute of the first half sent UNK into the locker room up 10-7.
Webb found pay dirt again midway through the third quarter to extend Nebraska-Kearney’s lead to 17-7.
The Lopers missed a 34-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter to keep the Bronchos in the game.
A fourth down conversion at the UNK 20 kept Central Oklahoma’s drive alive and lead to a Will Collins touchdowns pass.
The Bronchos regained the lead for the first time since the opening quarter on a two-yard touchdown run, once again needing a fourth down conversion to keep the drive going.
The Bronchos defense got the ball back for its offense almost immediately, forcing and recovering a fumble on the UNK eight-yard line. Two plays later, UCO held a 28-17 lead on a five-yard touchdown run.
Nebraska-Kearney made things interesting, scoring in 45 seconds to to make it a one-score game, 28-23, with a minute left on the clock.
Central Oklahoma recovered the onside kick to move to 1-1 on the year.
Nebraska-Kearney won the statistical battle, outgaining Central Oklahoma 504 to 379, picking up ten more first downs, 27-17, and led the time of possession 33:42 to 26:18.
Saturday, Sept. 14
No. 7 Northwest Missouri State 38, Washburn 17
A second-half surge allowed the Bearcats to claim its 15th straight win over the Ichabods.
The game went into the halftime intermission tied at 14-14 after Northwest found the end zone with 2:02 left in the half following Washburn quarterback Mitch Schurig throwing for a pair of scores.
The Ichabods briefly regained the lead in the third quarter on a field goal at the midway point of the quarter, only for the Bearcats to rattle off 24-unanswered points in the final 20 minutes of game action.
Northwest quarterback Braden Wright threw for a career-high 278 yards on 20 of 29 passing for two touchdowns to one interception. He also logged 47 yards rushing with a touchdown. Justin Rankin led the Bearcats rushing attack with 93 yards on 17 carries for two touchdowns.
No. 23 Pittsburg State 47, Emporia State (RV) 23
The Gorillas needed another fourth quarter rally to claim the third unbeaten record in MIAA play.
The Hornets led for the majority of the first half until the Gorillas scored 10 points in the final 90 seconds of the second quarter to take a 16-7 lead into the break.
Pittsburg State scored twice to start out the third quarter and jump out to a 23-7 lead.
Emporia State got a 71-yard touchdown run by Carlos Grace and a five-yard touchdown Dalton Cowan to tie the game at 23.
The Gorillas turned to Tyler Adkins to retake the lead for good with back-to-back touchdown runs of two and four yards.
KiAnte Hardin sealed the win for Pittsburg State, returning an interception 45-yards to set the final score at 47-23. The Gorillas defense produced three interceptions for Emporia State quarterback Dalton Cowan.
The Gorillas starting quarterback Mak Sexton completed 16 of 20 passes for 190 yards
MIAA Standings – Week Two
School, Record
Central Missouri, 2-0
Northwest Missouri, 2-0
Pittsburg State, 2-0
Central Oklahoma, 1-1
Emporia State, 1-1
Missouri Southern, 1-1
Missouri Western, 1-1
Nebraska Kearney, 1-1
Washburn, 1-1
Fort Hays State, 0-2
Lincoln, 0-2
Northeastern State, 0-2
AFCA Coaches Poll - Sept. 16
Rank School (1st votes) Pts.
1. Valdosta St. (Ga.) (31), 799
2. Ferris St. (Mich.) (1), 768
3. Minnesota St., 730
4. Tarleton St. (Texas), 678
5. Notre Dame (Ohio), 649
6. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.), 637
7. Northwest Missouri St., 614
8. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.), 571
9. Colorado St.-Pueblo, 541
10. Grand Valley St. (Mich.), 505
11. Slippery Rock (Pa.), 465
12. Texas A&M-Commerce, 415
13. Minnesota-Duluth, 401
14. Indianapolis (Ind.), 378
15. West Georgia, 376
16. Midwestern St. (Texas), 313
17. Colorado School of Mines, 293
18. West Chester (Pa.), 218
19. Wingate (N.C.), 214
20. West Alabama, 190
21. Central Missouri, 164
22. Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 136
23. Harding (Ark.), 84
24. Indiana (Pa.), 81
25. Bowie St. (Md.), 38
Dropped Out: Fort Hays St. (Kan.) (25)
Others Receiving Votes: West Texas A&M, 31; Ashland (Ohio), 25; Florida Tech, 14; Carson-Newman (Tenn.), 10; Kutztown (Pa.), 10; St. Cloud State (Minn.), 8; Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.), 7; Eastern New Mexico, 5; Shepherd (W.Va.), 5; Colorado Mesa, 4; Southern Arkansas, 4; Virginia Union, 4; California (Pa.), 3; Missouri S&T, 3; Missouri Western St., 2; Truman St. (Mo.), 2; West Florida, 2; Fairmont St. (W.Va.), 1; Henderson St. (Ark.), 1; Ohio Dominican, 1.
Week Three Schedule
Saturday, Sept. 21
Fort Hays at Washburn, 1 p.m.
Nebraska-Kearney at Emporia State, 2 p.m.
Northwest Missouri State at Missouri Southern, 6 p.m.
Northeastern State at Pittsburg State, 7 p.m.
Central Missouri at Missouri Western, 7 pm.
Lincoln at Central Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
