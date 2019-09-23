Another wild week in the MIAA saw three teams turn to their back-up quarterbacks to help pick up wins, two games go to overtime and two streaks of over 30-years come to an end.
Week Three Results — Sept. 21
Northwest Missouri 66, Missouri Southern 34
The Bearcats picked off Lions quarterback Jacob Park six times, setting a program record and allowing Northwest Missouri State to claim its 25th-straight win over Missouri Southern.
Northwest opened up a 7-0 lead just two plays into the game, only for the Lions to block a punt and recover it for a touchdown to tie the game at seven.
The Bearcats broke the tie with 24-unanswered points and led by that same margin at halftime, 38-14.
Missouri Southern made things interesting in the second half, getting within 11, 45-34, on a pick-six with 9:41 left.
Northwest scored three times in a one minute span — from the 5:40 mark of the fourth quarter to 4:45 — on a touchdown pass by quarterback Braden Wright, a 50-yard touchdown run by back-up quarterback Mike Hohensee and a interception returned for a touchdown
Hohensee accounted for two touchdowns in part-time relief of Wright, throwing a 45-yard score in the third quarter.
Park finished the game 29 of 66 for 442 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions. The game featured four defense touchdowns.
Fort Hays State University 41, Washburn 38 (OT)
The Tigers broke a 34-year curse, beating the Ichabods for the first time since 1985 at Yager Stadium.
Washburn, who trailed by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter, scored three times in a nine minute span to take a 38-35 lead with 3:33 left.
Dante Brown played the hero twice over for Fort Hays, hitting a 24-yard field goal as time expired to send the game into overtime then connecting with a 30-yard try after a Fort Hays defensive stop to win the game.
The Tigers had to turn to it’s back-up quarterback Voshon Waiter, a junior college transfer Miami, after starter Chance Fuller, who finished 23 of 31 for 271 and four scores, was injured at the start of the fourth quarter to pull off the win. Waiter finished 8 of 14 for 62 yards.
Fort Hays and Washburn both move to 1-2 on the year.
Nebraska-Kearney 31, Emporia State 21
The Lopers scored with 90 seconds left to seal its second win of the season. UNK got out to a fast start, scoring the games first 17 points before giving up a touchdown with three seconds left in the first half and two more in the third quarter to fall behind 21-17.
A fumble recovery by the Lopers Sal Silvio set-up the go-ahead score with 41 seconds left in the third quarter
Nebraska-Kearney, who won for the first time since 1983 in Emporia, leaned heavily on redshirt-freshman quarterback TJ Davis in the win. The back-up was the team’s leading rusher, carrying the ball 25 times for 157 of UNK’s 367 yards.
Pittsburg State 58, Northeastern State 3
The Gorillas rolled the Riverhawks behind a 48-0 first half to move to 3-0 on the season.
Pittsburg State racked up 473 yards of total offense to Northeastern’s 189.
The Riverhawks avoided a shutout for the second-straight week with a fourth quarter field goal.
Pittsburg State continued to deploy its two-quarterback system as starter Brandon Mlekus was 3 of 4 for 63 yards and ran for 23 yards while back-up Mak Sexton was 6 of 8 for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
Central Oklahoma 63, Lincoln 0
Nearly one year removed from a season-ending knee injury, Central Oklahoma quarterback Keats Calhoon made his first of 2019 and turned in a spotless performance as the Bronchos were never threatened by the Blue Tigers.
The sophomore was 16 of 19 for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
His back-up was just as good. Chandler Garrett was a perfect 3-for-3 for three touchdowns and 68 yards in relief duty.
The Bronchos held Lincoln to just 23 passing yards in the win to move to 2-1.
MIAA Standings — Week 3
School, Record
Central Missouri, 3-0
Northwest Missouri, 3-0
Pittsburg State, 3-0
Central Oklahoma, 2-1
Nebraska Kearney, 2-1
Emporia State, 1-2
Fort Hays State, 1-2
Missouri Southern, 1-2
Missouri Western, 1-2
Washburn, 1-2
Lincoln, 0-3
Northeastern State, 0-3
Week Four Schedule
Saturday, Sept. 28
Washburn at No. 18t. Central Missouri, 1 p.m.
Central Oklahoma at No. 7 Northwest Missouri State, 1:30 p.m.
Missouri Western at Northeastern State, 2 p.m.
Emporia State at Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Missouri Southern at Fort Hays State, 7 p.m.
No. 18t Pittsburg State at Nebraska-Kearney, 7 p.m.
