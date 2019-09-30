The MIAA conference race has whittled itself down to three teams, Central Missouri, Northwest Missouri State and Pittsburg State, who remain undefeated through four weeks.
The Bearcats are the highest ranked MIAA team at No. 7 in this week’s poll, followed by the Gorillas at No. 15 and the Mules at No. 17.
Week Four Results — Saturday, Sept. 28
Northwest Missouri 59, Central Oklahoma 10
It took longer for the rain to roll through Maryville than it did for the No. 7 Bearcats to dispatch the Bronchos. A three hour, 17 minute delay held up a game that took two hours and 45 minutes to play four quarters in which Northwest never trailed. The Bearcats took the opening kick-off back 99 yards and then scored on their first offensive play of the game and never looked back.
Northwest quarterback Braden Wright accounted for five touchdowns, throwing for a career-high 305 yards and four touchdowns while also running in another score.
Imoni Donadelle totalled 174 yards on kick returns — including the 99-yard touchdown return — breaking a program record.
Emporia State 50, Lincoln 7
The Hornets scored 40-unanswered points to pull away from the Blue Tigers after leading 10-7 through the first 10 minutes of action.
Emporia State totaled nearly 100 offensive plays in the win, running 92 plays for 536 yards.
The Hornets kicker Clark Schoonover tied a program mark with five made field goals and set an MIAA record with 20 points with the additional five point affter attempts..
Freshman receiver Wil Amos had a career-high 12 catches for 143 yards and one score.
Lincoln running back Hosea Frankli ran for 128 yards on 18 carries to lead the Blue Tigers offense.
Fort Hays State 44, Missouri Southern 3
The Tigers took out the frustrations of their first three weeks of the season out on the Lions.
Fort Hays only mustered a pair of field goals in the first quarter before rattling off five touchdowns spanning the second and third quarters.
Missouri Southern notched its lone points late in the third quarter to snap a 41-0 run.
Fort Hays quarterback Chance Fuller returned to action after missing the end of week three with an injury, throwing for 225 yards and four touchdowns.
Fort Hays intercepted Missouri Southern quarterback Jacob Park four times. Park leads the nation in interceptions with 13.
Pittsburg State 37, Nebraska-Kearney 14
The Gorillas gave up the opening score to the Lopers before rattling off 27-unanswered points to remain unbeaten.
Pittsburg State had three quarterbacks — Mak Sexton, Matt Harman and Brandon Mlekus — throw a touchdown in the win with the multi-QB system produced a 12 of 20 stat line for three touchdowns and three interceptions — all thrown by Sexton.
Nebraska-Kearney was held to just 137 rushing yards, a season-low.
Missouri Western 58, Northeastern State 23
It took less than a dozen offensive plays for the Griffons to put away the Riverhawks on the road. Missouri Western scored on its seventh, ninth and 11th offensive plays to go along with a safety to lead 23-6.
Missouri Western racked up 620 yards of offense with 371 yards coming on the ground. Markel Smith ran for 112 yards and four touchdowns for the Griffons.
Northeastern running back Kevin Jackson ran for 140 yards and a score in the loss.
MIAA Standings
School, Record
Central Missouri, 4-0
Northwest Missouri, 4-0
Pittsburg State, 4-0
Central Oklahoma, 2-2
Emporia State, 2-2
Fort Hays State, 2-2
Missouri Western, 2-2
Nebraska-Kearney, 2-2
Missouri Southern, 1-3
Washburn, 1-3
Lincoln , 0-4
Northeastern State, 0-4
Week Six schedule — Oct. 5
Missouri Western at Washburn, 1 p.m.
Fort Hays State at Central Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Lincoln at Pittsburg State, 1 p.m.
Northwest Missouri State at Emporia State, 2 p.m.
Central Missouri at Missouri Southern, 2 p.m.
Northeastern State at Nebraska-Kearney, 2 p.m.
AFCA Rankings — Sept. 30
Rank School (1st) Rec. Pts.
1. Valdosta St. (Ga.) (30), 4-0, 774
2. Ferris St. (Mich.) (1), 4-0, 761
3. Minnesota St., 4-0, 723
4. Tarleton St. (Texas) (1), 4-0, 705
5. Notre Dame (Ohio), 4-0, 636
6. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.), 4-0, 627
7. Northwest Missouri St., 4-0, 621
8. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.), 4-0, 581
9. Grand Valley St. (Mich.), 4-0, 539
10. Slippery Rock (Pa.), 4-0, 498
11. Indianapolis (Ind.), 4-0, 481
12. Minnesota-Duluth, 4-0, 457
13. Colorado School of Mines, 4-0, 437
14. West Chester (Pa.), 4-0, 350
15. Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 4-0, 322
16. Wingate (N.C.), 4-0, 305
17. Central Missouri, 4-0, 283
18. Colorado St.-Pueblo, 3-1, 270
19. Indiana (Pa.), 4-0, 232
20. Bowie St. (Md.), 4-0, 161
21. Texas A&M-Commerce, 2-1, 120
22. Harding (Ark.), 3-1, 118
23. Angelo St. (Texas), 4-0, 116
24. Kutztown (Pa.), 4-0, 90
25. West Alabama , 3-1, 70
Dropped Out: Midwestern St. (Texas) (15), Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.) (25).
Others Receiving Votes: Midwestern St. (Texas), 49; Truman St. (Mo.), 44; Virginia Union, 9; Florida Tech, 5; West Florida, 5; Delta St. (Miss.), 4; West Texas A&M, 4; Henderson St. (Ark.), 2; California (Pa.), 1.
