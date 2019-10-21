Nebraska-Kearney pull off the current upset of the season, taking down No. 7 Northwest Missouri State for the Lopers first win over at Top 10 team.
The upset shook up the national polls as the Bearcats fell to No. 14 in the latest edition of the AFCA polls.
Central Missouri, the lone unbeaten in the MIAA, moved up to No. 11, the highest the Mules have been ranked since week two in 2017.
Pittsburg State fell from the rankings after suffering its second straight loss, this week at the hands of Fort Hays State.
The Gorilla, the Tigers, Missouri Western and Nebraska-Kearney are all receiving votes for the Top 25.
Week Seven Results — Saturday, Oct. 19
Nebraska Kearney 24, Northwest Missouri 17
The Lopers held the ball for nearly three-fourths of Saturday’s contest and took advantage of four Northwest Missouri State turnovers to knock off the No. 7 Bearcats for the program’s first win over a Top 10 team.
Nebraska-Kearney jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half with a touchdown pass by TJ Davis and a touchdown run by Davis in the first quarter.
The Lopers extended its lead with a Darrius Webb score in the third quarter before the Bearcats mounted a comeback attempt, scoring twice in the third quarter to make it a one-score game.
Both sides added field goals in the fourth quarter.
Northwest Missouri State took possession with three minutes, 28 seconds left, but UNK linebacker Sal Silivio forced a Braden Wright fumble to seal the win.
Davis, a redshirt-freshman, accounted for 225 yards of offense for the Lopers, rushing for 100 yards and a score while also passing for 125 yards and a touchdown.
UNK held the ball for 41:27 of game time.
Fort Hays State 42, Pittsburg State 41
The Tigers outlasted the Gorillas for their fifth straight win and third straight in Pittsburg.
A 67-yard touchdown pass from Chance Fuller to Layne Bieberle on third and 20 put the Tigers in front for good, 35-34.
Fort Hays sealed the momentum with an interception by Drew Harvey returned to the Pittsburg State 17. Fuller found Manny Ramsey from 12-yards out two plays later to extend the lead to 42-34.
Pittsburg State answered with a 35-yard score by Kiah Kintchen with 10:06 left and initially decided to go for two to tie the game. A false start penalty took the Gorillas back five yards and kept them to a point after attempt to remain trailing, 42-41.
Pittsburg State had one final chance at the win, driving down to the Fort Hays 21 yard line before stalling out on third down.
Jared Vincent’s, who entered the game 16 of 17 on field goals, attempt from 38-yards out went wide left to hand the Tigers the win. It was Vincent’s first miss inside of 40 yards this season.
Fuller completed 23 of 36 passes for the Tigers for 306 yards and four touchdowns.
Both Pittsburg State quarterbacks Brandon Mlekus and Mak Sexton completed 9 of 15 passes. Mlkehus accounted for 214 yards, one touchdown and the interception that set up Fort Hays’ go-ahead score to go along with a team-high 110 yards rushing and two scores.
Missouri Western 50, Central Oklahoma 43
The Griffons survived a furious late charge by the Bronchos, who scored 26 points in the fourth quarter, to move to 5-2 for the first time in five seasons.
Missouri Western led 43-23 with nine minutes left only for UCO to rattle off 13 points to make it a one-score game.
Shamar Griffith put the Bronchos upset bid on ice with a 70 yard catch-and run score from Wyatt Steigerwald with five minutes left.
Central Oklahoma added one final score, but failed to recover the onside kick.
The Griffons broke a 14-14 tie in the first half with 21-unanswered points to lead 35-14 at halftime.
Steigerwald threw for 252 yards and five touchdowns, becoming just the third Griffon quarterback to throw for five scores.
Lincoln 27, Northeastern State 9
The Blue Tigers won the battle of winless MIAA teams behind a 205 yard rushing performance from Hosea Franklin, who ran and caught a score.
Lincoln’s Cody Alexander took an interception back 81 yards to give the Blue Tigers a 6-0 lead.
Northeastern State took a 7-6 lead into the break after answering the Lincoln score.
Franklin gave Lincoln the lead for good with his two scores coming in the third frame.
The Riverhawks finished off its scoring for the afternoon with a safety late in the third quarter.
Lincoln quarterback Chancellor Johnson notched a one-yard touchdown run to seal the win. Johnson completed four of 11 passes for 19 yards and a score while also rushing for 76 yards.
Lincoln ran the ball on 47 of its 58 offensive plays.
Washburn 49, Missouri Southern 19
The Ichabods scored 21-unanswered points to start the contest on a fumble recovery for a score on a fake field goal, a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and another fumble recovery that set up a 15-yard touchdown pas.
The Lions scored a touchdown going into the half and then added a field goal and a safety out of the break to get within nine, 28-19.
Washburn bookended the game with 21-unanswered points to put the game out of reach.
Mitch Schurig completed 27 of 39 passes for 269 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions for the Ichabods.
Jacob Park threw for 415 yards and one touchdown on 32 of 67 passing with an interceptions and also ran in a score.
MIAA Standings
School, Record
Central Missouri, 7-0
Northwest Missouri, 6-1
Fort Hays State, 5-2
Missouri Western, 5-2
Nebraska Kearney, 5-2
Pittsburg State, 5-2
Washburn, 3-4
Central Oklahoma, 2-5
Emporia State, 2-5
Lincoln, 1-6
Missouri Southern, 1-6
Northeastern State, 0-7
AFCA Coaches Poll — Monday, Oct. 21
Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Pts.
1. Valdosta St. (Ga.) (30), 7-0, 774
2. Ferris St. (Mich.), 7-0, 737
3. Minnesota St., 7-0, 708
4. Tarleton St. (Texas) (1), 7-0, 663
5. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.), 7-0, 644
6. Notre Dame (Ohio), 7-0, 608
7. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.), 7-0, 586
8. Indianapolis (Ind.), 6-0, 526
9t. Colorado School of Mines, 7-0, 519
9t. Slippery Rock (Pa.), 7-0, 519
11. Central Missouri, 7-0, 421
12. Wingate (N.C.), 7-0, 417
13. Colorado St.-Pueblo, 6-1, 368
14. Northwest Missouri St., 6-1, 343
15. Bowie St. (Md.), 7-0, 337
16. Grand Valley St. (Mich.), 6-1, 311
17. Kutztown (Pa.), 7-0, 305
18. Harding (Ark.), 6-1, 247
19. Indiana (Pa.), 6-1, 209
20. West Florida, 5-1, 177
21. West Chester (Pa.), 6-1, 151
22. Angelo St. (Texas), 6-1, 142
23t. Henderson St. (Ark.), 6-1, 71
23t. Texas A&M-Commerce, 4-2, 71
25. Virginia Union, 6-1, 67
Dropped Out: Pittsburg St. (Kan.) (19), Minnesota-Duluth (23)
Others Receiving Votes: Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 39; Dixie St. (Utah), 37; Sioux Falls (S.D.), 20; Fort Hays St. (Kan.), 12; Missouri Western St., 11; Fayetteville St. (N.C.), 5; Minnesota-Duluth, 5; Truman St. (Mo.), 5; Eastern New Mexico, 4; Frostburg St. (Md.), 4; Tiffin (Ohio), 4; Nebraska-Kearney, 3; Assumption (Mass.), 2; Southern Arkansas, 2; Miles (Ala.), 1.
Week Eight Schedule — Saturday, Oct. 26
Central Oklahoma at Washburn, 1 p.m.
Pittsburg State at Central Missouri, 1 p.m.
Emporia State at Missouri Western, 1 p.m.
Lincoln at Northwest Missouri State, 2 p.m.
Missouri Southern at Northeastern State, 2 p.m.
Nebraska-Kearney at Fort Hays State, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.