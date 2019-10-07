Both Northwest Missouri State and Pittsburg State continued on a collision course at Arrowhead Stadium undefeated. The Bearcats had to fend off a pesky Emporia State team to do so while the Gorillas cruised past winless Lincoln to get there in week five. The Bearcats and the Gorillas will meet in week six with the loser facing an uphill climb to remain in the playoff and MIAA title race.
Northwest Missouri State remained at No. 7 in the AFCA rankings released Monday, Oct. 7, while Pittsburg State jumped two spots to No. 13. Central Missouri alos moved two spots, up to No. 15.
Week Five Results
Saturday, Oct. 5
Missouri Western 46, Washburn 21
The Griffons got out to fast start against the Ichabods and never let up, rushing for 144 yards and two touchdowns to stake out a 21-7 lead.
Missouri Western went deep into the playbook for an eight-yard touchdown run by offensive tackle Shawn Rouse early in the second half, leading to a 36-14 lead.
Missouri Western totalled 503 yards on offense, marking the third straight week the Griffons have gone over 500 yards for the first time in program history.
Washburn was without its starting quarterback Mitch Shurig and back-up Ian Trapp. The Ichabods turned to Chaz Capps, who went 18 of 39 for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns and interceptions.
Fort Hays State 35, Central Oklahoma 7
The Tigers continued its resurgence in the conference standings with a five-touchdown night from quarterback Chance Fuller.
The Bronchos tied the game late in the first quarter before giving up four unanswered scores to Fort Hays.
Fuller threw for 310 yards on 23 of 30 passing and two interceptions to go along with his five scores.
Harley Hazlett and Manny Ramsey both caught two touchdown passes.
Central Oklahoma was limited to just 238 yards of total offense.
Pittsburg State 56, Lincoln 14
The Gorillas rattled off six-unanswered touchdowns between second and third quarter to put away the Blue Tigers and retain a perfect record.
Pittsburg State once again used its rotation of quarterbacks — Mak Sexton, Matt Harman and Brandon Mlekus — to pick a part Lincoln. The trio was 20 of 25 for 354 yards and four scores. Sexton produced the majority of the yardage, throwing for 244 yards and three touchdowns.
Lincoln’s Hosea Franklin ran for 244 yards on 29 carries with one score.
Northwest Missouri State 34, Emporia State 23
The top-ranked team in the MIAA found themselves in a dogfight in Emporia on Saturday. The game featured four lead changes and no team leading by more than a touchdown until late in the third quarter.
The Hornets got out to a quick start leading 7-0 before Northwest got a safety, a field goal by Parker Sampson and a two-yard touchdown run by back-up quarterback Mike Hohensee to take its first lead at 12-0.
The back-and-forth continued through halftime with Emporia State leading 17-12.
Northwest outscored the Hornets 22-9 in the second half to remain unbeaten.
Sampson played the hero for the Bearcats, converting all four of his field goal attempts, scoring the final nine points of the game which included a 53-yard boot.
The Bearcats starting quarterback Braden Wright completed 6 of 20 passes for 86 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Hohensee was 3 of 3 for a score in addition to his touchdown run.
Each team had more punting yards than total offense in the game.
Nebraska Kearney 45, Northeastern State 10
It was nearly a record-setting afternoon for the Lopers in a blowout of the Riverhawks. UNK had exceeded it’s single-game rushing yards, but a late punt block brought the Lopers down to 593, the second best mark in program history.
Nebraska-Kearney scored the first 24 points of the night then added 21 more following a Northeastern State field goal in the second quarter.
The Lopers had three players go over 100 yards rushing — David Goodwin with 157 and two scores, Darris Webb with 147 yards and two touchdowns and Garrett Meyer with 113 yards. TJ Davis also had 86 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
MIAA Standings
School, Record
Central Missouri, 5-0
Northwest Missouri, 5-0
Pittsburg State, 5-0
Fort Hays State, 3-2
Missouri Western, 3-2
Nebraska Kearney, 3-2
Central Oklahoma, 2-3
Emporia State, 2-3
Missouri Southern, 1-4
Washburn, 1-4
Lincoln , 0-5
Northeastern State 0-5
AFCA Top 25 — Oct. 7
Rank School (1st votes) Pts.
1. Valdosta St. (Ga.) (30), 797
2. Ferris St. (Mich.) (1), 761
3. Minnesota St., 733
4. Tarleton St. (Texas), (1) 708
5t. Notre Dame (Ohio), 633
5t. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.), 633
7. Northwest Missouri St., 610
8. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.), 587
9. Slippery Rock (Pa.), 524
10. Indianapolis (Ind.), 523
11. Colorado School of Mines, 486
12. West Chester (Pa.), 411
13. Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 406
14. Wingate (N.C.), 362
15. Central Missouri, 352
16. Indiana (Pa.), 288
17. Colorado St.-Pueblo, 262
18. Bowie St. (Md.), 236
19. Grand Valley St. (Mich.), 211
20. Texas A&M-Commerce, 174
21. Kutztown (Pa.), 161
22. Harding (Ark.), 158
23. Minnesota-Duluth, 127
24. Truman St. (Mo.), 101
25. West Florida, 53
Dropped Out: Angelo St. (Texas) (23), West Alabama (25)
Others Receiving Votes: Angelo St. (Texas), 44; Virginia Union, 19; East Stroudsburg (Pa.), 13; West Texas A&M, 8; Carson-Newman (Tenn.), 7; Ashland (Ohio), 5; Eastern New Mexico, 2; Henderson St. (Ark.), 2; Dixie St. (Utah), 1; Missouri S&T, 1; Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.), 1.
Week 6 Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 13
Pittsburg State University vs. Northwest Missouri at Arrowhead Stadium, noon
Central Oklahoma at Central Missouri, 1:30 p.m.
Nebraska Kearney at Lincoln , 2 pm.
Washburn at Northeastern State, 2 p.m.
Missouri Southern State University at Missouri Western, 4 p.m.
Emporia State at Fort Hays State, 7 p.m.
