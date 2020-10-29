WARRENSBURG — Representatives from the MIAA and McCownGordon Construction presented University of Central Missouri President Dr. Roger Best, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Jerry Hughes, Board of Governor's President Steve Abney and UCM coaches and student-athletes with the 2019-20 Commissioner's Cup trophy Thursday, Oct. 22.
UCM won the MIAA Commissioner's Cup presented by McCownGordon for the third time in four years after the league announced the final standings in April.
The award is an all-sports trophy presented at the end of each academic year to the league's top performing school in conference play and is based on a point system, reflecting the finish of each team. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of spring sports, this year's standings reflected only the fall and winter seasons.
The number of points awarded per sport is based on the number of schools that participate in that particular sport. Each institution's grand point total is then divided by the athletic programs it sponsors, giving an overall average finish for the school. A complete list of the points breakdown and other information on the Commissioner's Cup Scoring System can be found on the MIAA website.
In 2019-20, UCM had first-place team finishes in football, soccer and women's basketball. UCM also finished in the top-three in men's and women's cross country and volleyball. UCM totaled 104 points in 10 sports for an average score of 10.40.
"Central Missouri is extremely honored to receive the Commissioner's Cup trophy for the 2019-20 season," Hughes said. "It is a reflection of the success of our tremendous coaches and our student-athletes. We're very proud of all that they accomplish on the field and the role models they are in our community."
UCM edged out Northwest Missouri by just .02 points. The Bearcats finished second with an average score of 10.38 points. Pittsburg State came in third with 10.21 points.
"As a conference, it is important for us to celebrate the championships that did occur this academic year and recognize the program achievements in 2019-2020," MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy said. "This award will footnote the interrupted spring season but it will allow us to celebrate the 11 MIAA Championships that we completed this academic year."
This marks the third consecutive year McCownGordon has been the presenting sponsor of the Commissioner's Cup. McCownGordon has experience in a variety of market sectors including planning, servicing and completing higher education and sports projects and is recognized as one of the region's largest construction managers with offices in both Missouri and Kansas.
