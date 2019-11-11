Late rally falls short as Mules go 0-2 at Tipoff Classic

A second-half surge from Central Missouri wasn't enough to overcome Augustana's early lead as the Mules fall to the Vikings 76-72 in the final game of the Central Region Tipoff Classic on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Augustana gained the lead 21 seconds after tipoff and went on a 12-point run at the 12:04 mark in the first half.
The Vikings finished 24-60 inside the arc while hitting just 9-28 from the three-point range.
Central Missouri shot 56% from the field and hit seven of their 21 attempted three-pointers.
The Mules entered the half down 43-30 and returned to the court with vengeance as UCM won the second half 42-33.
With both teams in foul trouble in the first and second half, free throws played a key role on each side. Augustana hit 82.6% of their 23 shots at the line while the Mules made 71.4% of their attempts.
Both the Mules and the Vikings brought down 24 defensive boards but Augustana won the rebounding battle with 13 offensive boards to UCM's six.
After a 16-point deficit, the Mules went on a 9-0 run with 13 minutes left on the clock. Central Missouri was able to get it down to a two-point game with seven minutes to play but to many fouls and too many Augustana trips to the free throw line kept the Mules from ever gaining a lead.
Gaven Pinkley lead UCM's offensive with 21 points. The sophomore finished 7-12 from the field and hit three of the Mules nine total threes. Pinkley also recorded five boards and three assist while playing the team-high of 34 minutes against the Vikings.
Close behind Pinkley was Kendale Hampton with 20 points. Hampton lead the Mules with nine made shots from inside and hit 28.6% from beyond the arc. The senior guard also totaled five rebounds.
Daniel Farris was 3-5 from the field and recorded the team-high of six made free throws on seven attempts. Farris also lead the Mules with four assists.
Matt Wilkinson lead the UCM defense with six rebounds.
This is the first time under head coach Doug Karleksint's five years that the Mules are off to a 0-2 start on the season.
Central Missouri still leads the all-time series against Augustana, winning four of the last seven meetings.
The Mules are able to stay in Warrensburg this week as they prepare to host their annual Fairfield Inn Classic next weekend. Central Missouri will take on Upper Iowa at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, then face William Jewell at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17.
