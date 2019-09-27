A late, second-half goal gave No. 7 Central Missouri a 1-0 win over Missouri Western on Friday, Sept. 27, at Jennies Field.
First-half possession was equally split between the Jennies and the Griffons. UCM ended the half with six shots while MWSU was close behind with five.
After 76 minutes of scoreless soccer, UCM's Haley Freeman found Kassie Newsom from about five-yards out as the Jens gained a 1-0 lead.
Newsom led the Jennies offense with five shots, two on goal, and one goal.
With another assist today, Freeman now leads UCM with four assists.
In addition to Newsom's five, Makayla Toth finished with three shots, Lindsay Edmonds with two, and five other Jennies recorded one each to account for UCM's 15 shots.
Newsom joins Freeman and Macy Ruffalo with three goals on the season.
With three saves tonight, Jennies keeper Lindsey Johnson now has 17 on the season.
UCM's 20 goals leads the MIAA and is tied for 10th in Division II.
The Jennies increase their lead in the all-time series against MWSU to 26-1-0.
The Jennies (6-1) open MIAA play on Sunday, taking on Northwest Missouri State at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29.
