Jennies golf opened up their 2019-20 season with a win at the Central Region Fall Preview on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Central Missouri shot a +26, 602 to move up and take the win by a stroke over Henderson State.
The Jennies shot better on their second day, going 11-over-par for a 299 team score in round two, compared to a +14, 303 in round one. This is the sixth team tournament win in school history. The Jennies won three tournaments last year.
The tournament came down to the very end. With the Jennies and Henderson State tied with two players left to shoot on hole 18. Rosie Klausner and Molly Saporito each birdied the final hole while the Reddies went par, birdie, sealing the win for UCM.
The birdie on hole 18 also gave Klausner the individual win. Klausner was tied for first with Mariana Flores of Rogers State at three-over-par heading to the final hole. With a birdie for Klausner and a par for Flores, Klausner took over sole possession of first place for the individual crown.
For Klausner, this is her second career tournament win. A Jennie has now won a tournament in four straight seasons.
Klausner moved up six places on day two to capture the individual title. She was one-under-par with a 71 in round two after shooting a 75 in round one, totaling a +2, 146. Klausner hit three birdies in round two and finished with five in 36 holes. She picked it up on the back-nine finishing the tournament at -2 over her final nine holes.
She was named the MIAA Golfer of the Week for her efforts, with the award being announced on Thursday, Sept. 5. This is the second time in her career she has picked up the award.
Elizabeth Leath had the biggest jump of any Jennie. She moved up 28 places and into the top-10 where she tied for sixth place. Leath shot rounds of 78 and 71, matching Klausner at one-under-par in round two. Leath finished 36 holes at +5, 149. She knocked in a birdie on four holes in round two, and finished one-under-par on the back nine.
Tying for 27th place were Olivia Sobaski and Molly Saporito at +10, 154. Saporito shot rounds of 75 and 79 while Sobaski carded a 76 and 78. Saporito picked up four birdies on day one. She had only two on day two, but hit one when it mattered on hole 18 to give the Jennies the win. Sobaski totaled three birdies in the tournament.
The final Jennie was Macie Myers. She tied for 38th place with a +14, 158 and rounds of 77 and 81. Myers traveled for the first time in her career. She carded three birdies in two rounds.
Playing as an individual was Isabella Hadden. Hadden improved by four strokes in round two to finish in a tie for 32nd place at +12, 156. She finished with rounds of 80 and 76.
The Jennies are off for a couple of weeks and return to the course on Sept. 24-25 for the MIAA Fall Preview, hosted by Nebraska-Kearney in Axtell, Nebraska.
