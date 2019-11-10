It took a little bit for the No. 10 Central Missouri Jennies to get going, but after a rough first set, the Jens got their footing and won three straight for a 3-1 win at Central Oklahoma (12-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23) on Friday, Nov. 8. The win is the Jennies 19th of the season and puts them at 13-4 in the MIAA.
The first set was all Bronchos as the Jennies stumbled out of the gates. Tied at three, UCO scored four straight for a 7-3 lead and never looked back. An 8-1 run gave the Bronchos a 20-8 lead and they were able to cruise to a 25-12 set one win.
Set two was a fresh start for the Jennies. They scored four of the first five points and never trailed after gaining a 2-1 lead. Central Oklahoma was able to get back to within three late, 23-20, but kills from Audrey Fisher and Sydney Lierz tied the match for UCM.
Central Oklahoma opened up a 6-2 lead early in a pivotal third game, but the Jens quickly made that up and an Aubree Bell service ace gave the Jens their first lead, 9-8. UCO regained an 11-10 edge, but the Jens went on a 6-1 run and opened up a 16-12 lead. Leading by three, 23-20, the Bronchos scored two to get to within one, but a UCO service error and attack error gave the Jens a 25-22 win.
The Bronchos again had an early lead in set four and again couldn't hang on. This was a set of big runs, the first a 4-0 Jennies run as they went from down 7-4, to ahead 8-7. After a Broncho point tied the game at eight, the Jennies scored five straight for a 13-8 lead. The Jens still led by five, 14-9, when it was UCO's turn to score five straight, tying things at 14. They couldn't take over the lead though and four straight UCM points put them back on top 18-14. That's when Central Oklahoma answered with four straight of their own and again tied things at 18. The teams went back-and-forth after that, and with the Jennies holding match point at 24-23, Lierz and Rylee Neigenfind put an end to the match with a block.
Audrey Fisher landed a team-high 12 kills with three blocks.
Hannah Engelken hit .500 for the match with nine kills and three blocks.
Ally Offerdahl dished out 35 assists and picked up 11 digs.
Abby Skrastins led the Jens with 21 digs.
Rylee Neigenfind helped out with seven kills, six digs, three blocks and two aces.
The Jennies were outhit for the match .176-.150.
Serving played a role both teams. The Jens landed six aces with 14 errors while the Bronchos hit seven aces but 16 errors.
Central Missouri had a 7-6 edge in blocks and the Bronchos led 90-82 in digs.
