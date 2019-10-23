Central Missouri Jennies golf finished up their fall season on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Jennies played at the Arkansas Tech Invitational in Danville, Arkansas and took a fourth place finish with a +60, 636.
The tournament was held at the Chamberlyn Country Club and is a par-72 course that play 5,898 yards.
Things got started for the Jennies with a +38, 326 in round one. The Jens improved in round two and tied for the lowest round of the tournament with a +22, 310.
Molly Saporito picked up her first top-10 finish of the season. She tied for sixth with a +13, 157. Saporito improved by three strokes from round one to two.
Also finishing in the top-10 was Rosie Klausner. Klausner tied for 10th place and was one stroke behind Saporito with a +14, 158. Klausner carded rounds of 78 and 80.
Tying for 22nd place was Madison Grisham. Grisham improved by six strokes in round two and her rounds of 84 and 78 gave her a 36-hole total of +18, 162.
Olivia Sobaski's +3, 75 in round two was the lowest round for any Jennie in the tournament. She shrugged off a rough first day to finish in a tie for 26th place with a +19, 163.
Rounding out the field for UCM was Elizabeth Leath. She finished in a tie for 53rd place with rounds of 84 and 87 for a +27, 171.
Isabella Hadden competed as an individual. She tied for 42nd place shooting a +23,167 with rounds of 82 and 85.
Arkansas Tech was the team winner with a +50, 626, 10 strokes ahead of the Jennies and five strokes ahead of second place. The Golden Suns' Jacqueline Klemm was the individual winner by seven strokes with a +2, 146.
