It was all Jennies on Saturday evening, Oct. 26, at the Multi. Central Missouri Jennies volleyball swept Missouri Southern 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-18) for their third straight win and improve to 16-6, 10-3 in the MIAA.
The Jennies dominated offensively hitting .330 to the Lions .080. They landed nearly twice as many kills, 44-24.
Both teams scored few points on the block with the Jennies landing six and the Lions four. The Lions entered the match leading the MIAA averaging two blocks per set.
UCM sided out better than 50% in each set.
The Jennies set the tone for this one early, scoring the first nine points of the match. The Jennies got five kills, three from Sydney Lierz and took advantage of four Lion errors. The Lions were never able to make it close after that. Leading 20-12, the Jennies also scored the final five points in the set, the last three coming on MSSU errors. UCM hit .357 in the frame getting six kills from Lierz.
The second set saw the Lions take a large lead, 5-1, but couldn't hang on. Trailing by five, 8-3, the Jennies scored six straight to tie and take the lead on a kill from Hannah VanBuskirk. The Lions kept things close and still trailed by just one nearing the end of the set, 17-16. From there though, UCM went on an 8-1 run to finish out set two with a 25-17 win.
Central Missouri led for almost all of set three in what was another tight one at the beginning. UCM led by two, 16-14 before getting three straight kills and forcing a Lion timeout at 19-14. MSSU wasn't able to make up the five point difference and the Jennies went on to a sweep with a 25-18 win.
Hannah Engelken scored 11 points with nine kills and four block assists.
Lierz and VanBuskirk also landed nine kills each. VanBuskirk also put back three blocks while Lierz added five digs.
Ally Offerdahl dished out 33 assists, landed four kills in five attempts and picked up six digs.
Abby Skrastins had a game-best 16 digs on defense.
Audrey Fisher added eight kills and two blocks.
This is the fourth time this season UCM has won at least three games in a row.
UCM has now won 45 straight games against Missouri Southern.
The Jennies hit .300 or better for the seventh time this season. They are 7-0 in 2019 and 117-0 under Coach Piontek when hitting .300 or better.
Ally Offerdahl's .800 attack percentage is the highest for a single match this season when taking at least five attempts.
The Jennies host Missouri Western at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
